How Xi Jinping challenges G7 dominance with his own encounter

As Group of Seven (G7) leaders meet in Japan, China holds its own summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the first-ever in-person meeting of five Central Asian nations in Xian, the capital of northwest Shaanxi province.

The summit comes as China strives to strengthen ties and economic cooperation with its Central Asian neighbors.

Who are all present, what was discussed at the meeting and why is the summit important? We explain.

Related Articles China aims to dominate Central Asia as Xi Jinping unveils grand development plan Xi Jinping to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

China-Central Asia Summit

The two-day summit, which ends on Friday May 19, brings together the leaders of five Central Asian countries, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On the sidelines of the summit, Xi also held bilateral talks with the leaders.

Boost exchanges and links

From proposals for building more infrastructure to increasing trade, Xi laid out plans for the development of Central Asia at the summit.

We must expand economic and trade ties, Xi said in address to Central Asian leaders, reports Associated Press (AP).

He also mentioned that China and Central Asian countries should build trust and offer “clear and strong support” on core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development, reported Reuters.

“China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capacity building,” the prime minister added.

According to the report, Xi announced that Beijing will strengthen bilateral investment agreements and increase cross-border cargo volume with the region.

“To strengthen our cooperation and the development of Central Asia, China will provide Central Asian countries with a total of 26 billion yuan (3.8 billion U.S. dollars) in financial support and subsidies,” he said. he declares. Reuters.

He pledged to boost bilateral trade by encouraging Chinese trading companies to establish warehouses in Central Asia and build a special railway service to promote tourism, according to reports.

Last year, trade between China and Central Asian countries hit a record $70 billion.

He also pledged China’s assistance to the five countries to strengthen security and defense and fight terrorism. The Chinese leader promised to jointly promote peace in Afghanistan.

Xi offered to jointly develop oil and gas sources with the region, noted PA.

He spoke about the construction progress of Line D of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline, and called on Central Asian leaders to develop energy cooperation between industrial chains and strengthen cooperation on new energy and energy. peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to the Reuters report.

“This summit has given new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability,” the Chinese leader said later at a press conference with his colleagues. Central Asian counterparts.

“We will jointly foster a new paradigm of deeply complementary and high-level win-win cooperation,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

READ ALSO : A tragic past: The 1945 bombing of Hiroshima looms on the horizon as G7 leaders meet in Japan

Significance amid the Russian-Ukrainian War

As these Central Asian countries are former Soviet republics, the region has been considered as CNN put, the sphere of influence of Russia.

Xi is seeking to expand China’s influence in the resource-rich region as these countries are crucial to his ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and curb the Americas’ dominance on the world stage.

The summit held in Xian is also gaining significance as it once marked the eastern starting point of the Silk Road, the ancient trade route linking China with Central Asia and the Mediterranean, noted Foreign police.

While Russia remains preoccupied with the war it started in Ukraine, China is courting these nations with the promise of improved trade and investment.

On the other hand, China depends on Central Asia for energy products such as coal, crude oil and natural gas.

The most important context of this summit is the war in Ukraine and the region’s uncertainty with Russia’s future engagement, influence and role in the region, said Yun Sun, China program director at the group. Stimson Center think tank in Washington. CNN.

Central Asia is still considered Russia’s backyard, and China has expanded its influence in the region and there are new aspirations and directions for China-Central Asia relations opportunities that were not present. or available in the past, she added.

China, which is aiming for a peacemaker role between Moscow and kyiv amid Western concerns, could also use the summit to bring Central Asian leaders to its side, experts say.

The summit is a good opportunity for China (to try to) gain the support of these countries on China’s approach to mediating the war between Russia and Ukraine, Li Mingjiang, associate professor of relations international studies at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, has been quoted as saying CNN.

Their support for China’s initiative would be quite significant, Li added.

But analysts believe those nations are unlikely to promote specific Chinese proposals on war. Besides the growing “threat” from Beijing, the war in Ukraine will also be on the agenda of the G7 leaders.

Meanwhile, as Central Asia grows fearful of Russia’s intentions in the region in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, “China has tried to reassure them of their sovereignty,” Bradley Jardine, chief executive of the ‘Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs in Washington, DC says AlJazeera.

China knows that Russia is no longer able to provide everything that Central Asia desires: be it international prestige, economic cooperation or security cooperation, said Niva Yau, member non-resident of the Atlantic Councils Global China Hub, quoted by Bloomberg. Working with China remains a preference.

However, some analysts point out that China’s growing influence does not mean that Russia is falling behind.

Li Yongquan, director of Eurasian research at the China Development Research Center of the State Council, told the state world times that for 30 years, Central Asia has been in a complicated geopolitical atmosphere. One of the reasons why countries in the region can prosper despite the multiple factors of instability is that China and Russia have cooperated to maintain security and stability in the region. China and Russia have a common interest in this issue.

With contributions from agencies

Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.