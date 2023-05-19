PPP eligibility trends are thought to skyrocket





RM.id Free people – Joko Widodo will fight in the legislative elections (Pileg). The man colloquially known as Jokowi has been registered with the General Election Commission (KPU) of Jambi province. Jokowi is a potential legislative candidate (bacaleg) for the United Development Party (PPP). But this Jokowi is not the president of Indonesia. He is a party cadre carrying the Kaaba. The political observer of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) Wasisto Raharjo Jati considered that the similarity of name with the Head of State did not automatically increase the eligibility of the candidate for the legislative elections of the PPP named Joko Widodo. Read also : Charta Politika: After declaration, Ganjar’s eligibility skyrocketed as he left Prabowo “I think the similarity in names is more of a coincidence,” Wasisto said Thursday (5/18). On the other hand, Wasisto added that the eligibility of political parties (political parties) is also determined by the internal solidity of the party in the face of political dynamics, especially towards the 2024 elections. Over the past four years, PPP has been hit by various internal turmoil, ranging from court cases to leadership changes. However, over the past year, the PPP has reinforced a number of bold and solid policies. The PPP also played a role and made strides in politics. Read also : Political party eligibility survey, bulls now control Jakarta “I think the internal factors of the PPP, which was strong after being hit by internal issues, was one of the factors (increased eligibility),” Wasisto said. It is known, based on the results of the Charta Politika Indonesia survey, that PPP eligibility has increased and crossed the parliamentary threshold of 4.1%. According to Wasisto, the push for eligibility was also influenced by the political stance of the PPP, which officially endorsed Ganjar Pranowo as the 2024 presidential candidate. Read also : Jokowi urges ASEAN Parliament to enhance political stability and democracy “I think it has an influence. But we have to see the positive trend moving forward. The trend of increasing eligibility after GP support (Ganjar Pranowo),” Wasisto concluded. Update news and articles RM.ID other interesting in Google News Also get selected updates and breaking news every day from RM.id. Let’s join the Telegram group “Rayakat Merdeka News Update”how to click on the link https://t.me/officialrakyatmerdeka so join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

