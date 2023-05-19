Prime Minister Modi departs for Japan on first leg of three-country visit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks for his visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday, May 19, 2023. | Photo credit: [email protected]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia on Friday May 19, 2023 to attend three key multilateral summits including the G7 and Quad summits. In the first leg of his trip, Mr Modi is heading to the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19-21 mainly for the annual G7 advanced economies summit during which he is expected to speak on the challenges facing the world. faced, including food, fertilizer and energy security. Go to Japan, where I will join the @G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on various global topics. https://t.co/TYYOLeHAFH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023 From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 together with Prime Minister James Marape. In the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will travel to Australia from May 22-24. The Quad summit was originally scheduled to be held in Sydney, but will now take place in Hiroshima as US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia to focus on crucial debt ceiling talks in Washington. PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. The first leg of the visit takes him to Japan for the @G7 summit. An opportunity to engage with important partners in multilateral and bilateral formats, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted. In an outgoing statement, Modi said his presence at the G7 summit would be particularly meaningful ahead of India’s G20 presidency. My presence at this G7 summit is particularly significant as India assumes the presidency of the G20 this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively, Modi said. I would also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, he said. Mr. Modis’ visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister. I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have accepted the invitation to participate in this important (FIPIC) Summit, Modi said. FIPIC was launched during his visit to Fiji in 2014. I look forward to engaging with PIC leaders on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and wellbeing, infrastructure and development economic,” Mr Modi said. During his visit to Australia, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to meeting his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. I look forward to our bilateral meeting, which will be an opportunity to take stock of our bilateral relations and to follow up on our first annual India-Australia Summit which was held in New Delhi in March this year. said Modi. “I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event,” he said.

