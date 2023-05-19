PM Modi inaugurates the International Museum Expo 2023





The Prime Minister inaugurates the International Museum Exhibition 2023 During the inauguration of the International Museum Exhibition 2023 to Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed his government’s commitment to safeguarding India’s heritage. However, he regretted that insufficient efforts were made for this cause after independence. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams The Prime Minister inaugurates the International Museum Exhibition 2023:Key points Prime Minister Modi highlighted the issue of trafficking in former indian art and antiquities and noted that other countries are now returning Indian heritage items as India’s status in the world continues to rise.

The Prime Minister also revealed plans to build ten special museums commemorating the tribal community's contribution to India's freedom struggle, and pointed out that the destruction of the country's written and unwritten heritage during the period of the slavery was not only India's loss but a loss for the whole world.

Prime Minister Modi has encouraged individuals, households, schools and institutions to make the preservation of historical artefacts part of their nature by establishing their own museums.

The exhibition is part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Freedom ‘ and takes place to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD) .

‘ and takes place to celebrate the . During the program, PM Modi also inaugurated a virtual tour of the upcoming National Museum at North Block and South Block. International Museum Exhibition 2023:Theme The theme for JIM this year is “Museums, sustainability and well-being.” The exhibition aims to initiate an in-depth dialogue on museums with professionals who will help them develop as cultural centers contributing greatly to India’s cultural diplomacy. International Museum Exhibition 2023:About the event At the event, the mascot of the International Museum Expo was introduced by Modi, who is an updated version of the wooden dancer in the chennapatnam artistic style.

artistic style. Additionally, PM Modi revealed a graphic novel titled “A Day at the Museum”, Indian Museum Directory, Kartavya Path Pocket Map and Museum Map Set. Graphic novel: The graphic novel tells the story of children who visit the national museum and learn about the different job opportunities available in museums. The pocket map highlights cultural spaces and institutions and delves into the history of the Kartavya path. The museum maps are illustrated with iconic museum facades across India and contain brief information about each. Read also :Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Chartered Accountants of Maldives sign Memorandum of Understanding

