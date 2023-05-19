Xi Jinping expands influence in Central Asia at summits





Status: 05/19/2023 11:25 a.m. This is the first summit of its kind: Chinese President Xi has invited five Central Asian countries to Xi’an. The main focus of the meeting was economic policy. Observers see this as a clear signal to the West and to Moscow. China wants to work more closely with the Central Asian states of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. To this end, President Xi Jinping presented a development plan for the five former Soviet republics at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an, China. China is willing to share development strategies with the five states and pursue joint modernization efforts, Xi said in his speech at the meeting in central China’s Shaanxi Province. This includes building infrastructure networks, closer cooperation in the energy and industry sectors and boosting trade. At the same time, China stands ready to provide support on security issues. The heads of state of the five Central Asian countries pledged China their support and closer cooperation. China is closely monitoring events surrounding the war in Ukraine, Asian expert Stanzel said in an interview.

more “The world needs a harmonious Central Asia” “The world needs a stable, prosperous, harmonious and well-connected Central Asia,” Xi said. According to the Chinese president, the project aims to take Central Asia to the next level of development. At the same time, China and the five Central Asian countries should deepen mutual strategic trust and offer each other “clear and strong support” on issues of major concern such as sovereignty, independence and peace. long-term development. We must defend ourselves against “external interference” in internal affairs and against attempts to instigate revolutions. There should also be a zero tolerance attitude towards terrorism, separatism and extremism. China stands ready to help improve law enforcement, security and strengthen defense capabilities. Xi did not mention the Russian war against Ukraine. China’s “New Silk Road” is getting more and more expensive: 60% of foreign loans are at risk of default.

more The summit should take place regularly The two-day summit meeting in the historic Silk Road city of Xi’an was celebrated by Chinese state media as a triumph of Chinese regional diplomacy – also in view of the “New Silk Road”. In addition, the meeting should serve to bring the former Soviet republics of Central Asia closer to China, while Russia is currently focusing on the war in Ukraine. Trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan topping the list with $31 billion. However, some observers also view the meeting as a counter event to the current G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. In addition to Russia and the war in Ukraine, China is also likely to be a key issue there. According to the Xinhua news agency, it was agreed that meetings in this format should be held regularly in the future. The next China-Central Asia summit is scheduled for 2025 in Kazakhstan.

