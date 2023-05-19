Exclusive interview: Erdogan hails ‘special relationship’ with Putin ahead of crucial second round

Editor’s note: A version of this story appears in CNN Meanwhile, in the Middle East newsletter, a three times weekly look at the region’s biggest stories. register here.



Istanbul

CNN

—



Turkey has a special and growing relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite growing pressure on Ankara to help tighten Western sanctions against Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an exclusive interview ahead of the second round of the presidential election next week.

We are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia as the West has done. We are not bound by Wests sanctions, Erdogan told Becky Anderson on CNN. We are a strong state and we have a positive relationship with Russia.

Russia and Turkey need each other in all possible fields, he added.

Erdogan is the apparent favorite in the Turkish presidential race which is heading for a second round on May 28. He and his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, have differed on a number of foreign policy issues, including diplomacy with the West and Russia.

Kilicdaroglu pledged to mend years of strained diplomacy with the West.

He also said he would not seek to emulate Erdogan’s relationship with Putin, but rather recalibrate Ankara’s relationship with Moscow to be state-led.

But in the days leading up to the first round of the presidential race on May 14, Kilicdaroglu sharpened his tone on the Kremlin, accusing it of interference in Turkey’s elections and threatening to sever relations between the two countries.

Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, deeply false content and recordings that were exposed in this country yesterday, he said on Twitter.

If you want our friendship to continue after May 15, let go of the Turkish state, Kilicdaroglu said.

By contrast, Erdogan has doubled down on his relationship with Putin and he believes the West should follow suit. The West doesn’t take a very balanced approach, he told CNN. You need a balanced approach to a country like Russia, which would have been a much happier approach.

He accused his rival of seeking to detach Turkey from Russia.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Turkish strongman has emerged as a key player in power, embracing a crucial balance between the two sides, widely known as pro-Ukrainian neutrality.

He helped broker a key deal known as the Black Sea Grain Corridor Initiative that unlocked millions of tons of wheat caught in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, averting a global food crisis. hunger. The deal was extended for two months on Wednesday, a day before it expires.

This was possible thanks to our special relationship with President Putin, he told CNN, referring to the grain deal.

Russian-Turkish trade amounts to 62 billion dollars per year. Earlier this year, Putin waived Turkish gas payments to Russia in a move meant to help bolster Erdogan’s election chances.

Erdogan also helped obtain a prisoner of war exchange between Ukraine and Russia, in addition to hosting freed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Turkey and supplying weapons to kyiv. Still, his close ties to Putin have made his Western allies nervous.

In his interview with CNN, Erdogan touched on another key flashpoint in Turkey’s tensions with the West: Sweden’s NATO membership. NATO’s Turkish Second Army has blocked Stockholm’s membership of the alliance, accusing it of harboring militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

As long as Sweden continues to allow the offshoots of terrorist groups in Turkey to roam freely in Sweden, on the streets of Stockholm, we cannot look favorably on Swedish membership in NATO, Erdogan said.

Were not ready for Sweden at the moment, he added. Because a NATO country should have a strong stance when it comes to fighting terrorism.

Sweden has refused Turkey’s repeated requests to extradite individuals Ankara describes as terrorists, arguing the matter can only be decided by Swedish courts.

Erdogan also criticized US President Joe Biden for calling him an autocrat during his 2020 campaign for the White House. Would a dictator ever participate in a second round of elections? Erdogan wondered.

Erdogan sounded an optimistic note about the current presidential race. This is a new experience for Turkish democracy. I believe my people will stand for a strong democracy in next Sunday’s elections, he said.

He secured a nearly five-point lead over Kilicdaroglu in the first round of May 14 elections. His ruling Justice and Development (AK) party also won a comfortable parliamentary majority.

Erdogan told CNN he expected his party’s strong performance in the parliamentary contest to boost his chances in the presidential runoff, arguing that voters could be deterred by the prospect of voting for a hung parliament. . Stability and trust are very important and people who seek stability will do what is necessary at the polls, he said.

Neither of the two candidates exceeded the 50% threshold necessary to clinch the presidential victory in the first round.

The result defied opinion polls, which predicted a slight lead for Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old bureaucrat and leader of the left-wing CHP.

Six opposition groups had formed an unprecedented unified front in an attempt to wrest power from Erdogan, who also had to contend with the headwinds of a struggling economy and the aftermath of the devastating February 6 earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

The opposition described the election as a final battle for Turkish democracy, accusing Erdogan of undermining the country’s democratic institutions during his 20-year rule, eroding the power of the judiciary and suppressing dissent.

Critics of the president have also blamed his unorthodox economic policies, namely his refusal to raise interest rates for unfettered inflation and a plummeting pound.

In his interview with CNN, Erdogan denied suppressing freedoms, saying no one was behind bars for their ideas in Turkey. According to Reporters Without Borders, more than 100 journalists, lawyers and local elected officials were arrested in the weeks leading up to Sunday’s elections.

He also defended his decision to cut interest rates and said it had already yielded positive results. I have a thesis that interest rates and inflation are positively correlated. The lower the interest rates, the lower inflation will be, Erdogan said. We have seen results in terms of the actions we have taken.

It was also expected that the government’s chaotic initial response to the massive earthquake that officials have acknowledged and apologized for should bolster the opposition. But on May 14, Erdogan won a majority of votes in Turkey’s devastated southeast.

The Syrian refugee population of nearly 4 million turkeys is also a powder keg issue in this election. Kilicdaroglu promised to deport Syrian refugees. The race’s third-place contender, Sinan Ogan, is an ultra-nationalist who has said he would support the candidate with the tougher refugee policy.

This appears to have prompted Kilicdaroglu to take a tougher stance on refugees in his campaign videos. Meanwhile, Erdogan told CNN he would not comply with Ogans’ wishes.

I’m not a person who likes to negotiate that way, he said, responding to speculation about Ogan emerging as a kingmaker in the second round. It will be the people who will make the kings.

Erdogan rejected opposition calls for a full expulsion of refugees and said he would instead encourage around one million refugees to return to Syria. He said Turkey was building infrastructure and houses in the Turkish-controlled parts of the war-torn country to facilitate their repatriation.

Turkish NGOs are building residential units in northern Syria so that refugees can return to their country of origin. That process has already begun, he told CNN. We are encouraging one million refugees to return to their homeland.

Election campaigns around the deportation of Syrians to Turkey are part of a regional campaign to push Syrians displaced back to the country in crisis. Jordan and Lebanon, which also host millions of Syrian refugees, have also called for massive repatriation.

It is also part of a wave of regional normalization with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, despite the numerous allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity leveled against the dictator.

Erdogan, who has backed armed Islamist opposition groups in Syria’s civil war, said he also wanted closure, through Assad’s main backer Putin.

(Thanks to) my friendship with President Putin, we thought we could open a door, especially in our fight against terrorism in northern Syria, which requires close cooperation and solidarity, he said. said, referring to Kurdish militants in northeast Syria.

If we can do it, I said I see no obstacle to our reconciliation, he said, while promising to maintain Turkey’s presence in northern Syria despite Assad’s prior talks on Ankara’s withdrawal from the territory.

We have over 900 kilometers of border and there is a constant terrorist threat from these borders to our country, he said. The only reason we have a military presence on the border is to fight terrorism. That’s the only reason.