What is the credibility of the investigation cited by Imran Khan?





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan showing a graphic in a video message recorded on May 18, 2023. Twitter screenshot/@ImranKhanPTI

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an optimistic statement, insisting that a recent poll shows his political parties’ popularity stands at 70% in Punjab province. But the survey Khan cited may be based on limited and arguably sketchy data, according to Geo Fact Check.

Look at this chart, the 70-year-old executive said in a recorded video message Wednesday, The Result of an Investigation. This tells you that right now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is 70% popular.

He repeated the claim in an interview with Al Jazeera the same day.

The survey Khan cites was conducted by an Islamabad-based think tank, which goes by the name of Republic Policy.

According to the think tank’s website, the poll was conducted between May 10 and May 15 in Punjab and its data revealed that 70% of respondents held a favorable opinion of Imran Khan.

While the prime ministers’ former political rivals, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had a combined popularity of just 18%.

However, neither the think tanks’ web portal nor its YouTube channel provide additional information on the methodology used to collect the information, the cities and rural areas of Punjab targeted, or the sample size of the survey.

Tahir Maqsood Chheena, one of the Republic’s policy officers, told Geo Fact Check by phone that 10 to 15 students, who worked as volunteers, helped him complete the survey.

I also called people myself, he added, people I knew, as well as teams sent to the field.

The survey’s sample size is even more astonishing.

Chheena alleged that the think tank interviewed 25 people in each union council in the province. Punjab has over 4,015 trade union councils, which would mean that the Republic policy affected 100,375 people in just five days.

“I can’t tell you an exact number of the sample size,” Chheena said, “it could have been 90,000 or 100,000.”

When asked if his team scientifically identifies people, based on their income and occupation, among other things. He said: We didn’t do anything as such. You have the right to say we didn’t [the survey] properly. Next time we’ll keep that in mind.

Republic Politics conducted a similar survey in March, where it again found that Imran Khan’s popularity was at 62% in Punjab, well ahead of all other politicians.

Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan, said that to determine the quality of a survey, it is important to tell readers about the sample size and the profile of the respondents interviewed, in terms of occupation, etc.

I saw that survey and it didn’t tell you the sample size or the profiles, he told Geo Fact Check.

He added that according to the international code of ethics for pollsters, they must transparently disclose all information about them, including what they do and how.

Even those details are scarce about Republic politics, he said.

What is Republican politics?

The think tank was launched in November 2022, Chheena said. It is run by him and a few other friends who are all retired civil servants. Chheena himself is a former police officer.

On social media, most of his tweets are in favor of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

