Xi Jinping Se Rene con Presidente de Turkmenistn Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow





On the afternoon of May 18, 2023, President Xi Jinping met in Xian with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, who was in China for the China-Central Asia Summit. Xi Jinping stressed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Turkmenistan 31 years ago, the two countries have always adhered to the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win in promoting cooperation. friendly. Xi Jinping recalled that his Turkmen counterpart paid a successful state visit to China in January this year, during which the two leaders announced the elevation of relations between the two countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership and the implementation of the concept of community of a common future at the bilateral level, opening a new chapter in the development of China-Turkmenistan relations. China is fully advancing the great revitalization of the Chinese nation with Chinese modernization, and Turkmenistan is marching towards its Renaissance era goal of a new era of strong statehood, so that the development of China-China relations -Turkmen account with enormous potential and broad prospects. China is willing to work with Turkmenistan in continuously promoting bilateral relations, so as to better benefit the peoples of the two countries. Xi Jinping stressed that China firmly supports Turkmenistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, firmly supports Turkmenistan in pursuing a development path suited to its own national conditions, and always been a reliable friend and partner of Turkmenistan. Both sides should make full use of each other’s complementary advantages, unleash cooperation potential, and comprehensively enhance the depth, breadth and scale of cooperation. China is willing to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan in areas such as economy, trade, natural gas and interconnectivity, expand high-tech cooperation in communications and space navigation, among other sectors, and help more Chinese companies invest and do business in Turkmenistan. . The provinces, states and other localities of the two countries should also take steps to carry out twinning cooperation by combining their own advantages. It is incumbent on both sides to take the opportunity to celebrate cultural years in each other’s country this year and next year to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Xi Jinping stressed that China and Central Asian countries are closely linked, hand in hand, share common security and form a community with a shared future. China hopes to make joint efforts with the five countries to make the China-Central Asia Summit a success, promote the steady development of China-Central Asia cooperation, and maintain lasting peace and stability in Central Asia. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said that the friendship between Turkmenistan and China has been renewed and that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win, and enjoy broad prospects. . Turkmenistan attaches great importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with China and stands ready to work with China to advance the linkage between Turkmenistan’s strategy to revitalize the Great Silk Road and the Belt Initiative. and the Road”. , give full play to the role of the Turkmenistan-China Cooperation Committee, deepen cooperation in key areas such as energy and innovation, and intensify cultural and people-to-people exchanges. The China-Central Asia Mechanism will bring new opportunities to deepen friendship and cooperation, and it is of great significance to the world. The Turkmen side attaches great importance to this and is willing to communicate and cooperate closely with China to jointly address challenges and promote regional security, stability, development and prosperity. After the meeting, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a series of bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as science and technology and customs. Cai Qi, Wang Yi, and Qin Gang, among others, were present at the aforementioned events.

