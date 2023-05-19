How Indonesia seeks to steer ASEAN to find its place in the changing dynamics of the Indo-Pacific

From left to right, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone speak as they take a position for a family photo during the 42nd ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, May 11, 2023. AP

ASEAN held its 42n/a Summit, under the presidency of Indonesia last week. It took place in the picturesque town of Labuan Bajo off the Flores Sea. The island is known for tourism to visit the home of the rare Komodo dragon. Nobody wants ASEAN to become a race in decline like the famous dragon.

Eyes were on Indonesia as ASEAN chair under the theme ASEAN Matters: the epicenter of growth. His turn comes every decade. The last dates back to 2011, when he changed direction with Brunei. Each time Indonesia assumes the chairmanship of ASEAN, it undertakes consolidation and new initiatives. Expectations are attached to Indonesia this time too. This was Jokowi’s only term as ASEAN President and it was his last year as President, so a legacy is expected.

What are the significant achievements of this summit? First, it actually took place. In recent years, the two annual ASEAN summits have been combined into one; this time there will be two summits, the first now and the second in September rather than November to accommodate world leaders coming to the EAS, alongside the second ASEAN summit and then the G20 summit in India.

Second, Timor-Leste participated as an observer in the preparation for its full membership in ASEAN.

The three major issues plaguing ASEAN are Myanmar, China’s attitude towards the South China Sea, and the need to revive the economy in a post-pandemic phase.

Regarding Myanmar, Indonesia has taken discreet but innovative measures. He engaged with parties involved in Myanmar, including the opposition and the ruling junta. A Thai-led initiative at Track 1.5, which brought together Myanmar’s neighbors including India and China, held two meetings in Bangkok and New Delhi. Indonesia did not escape it, but participated in it. Indonesia takes a hands-on approach to Myanmar. He points out that the ASEAN 5CP is the central position and not rejected. She assures that Myanmar is not invited to the meetings chaired by Indonesia this year. However, his quiet diplomacy with Myanmar, ASEAN and other countries in the region engaged with Myanmar is welcome.

Indonesia seems clear that Myanmar is not a problem we can do without. Myanmar is part of ASEAN and therefore falls under its responsibility. Indonesia is aware that Myanmar’s neighbors like India, China and Bangladesh have different expectations compared to other ASEAN partners who have a more determined expectation of what ASEAN should do.

With regard to China, ASEAN’s largest trading partner, the usual pronouncements on the South China Sea, UNCLOS, rules-based policing and a speedy conclusion of the code of conduct have emerged. Nothing in the president’s statement indicated that anything new had happened. However, ASEAN is engaging with other partners, including India, to increase their strategic diversity and autonomy. ASEAN leaders’ statement on maintaining multilateralism remains valid but awaits action,

The ASEAN economy is expected to grow by 4.7% in 2023 and 5.0% in 2024, propelled by strong domestic consumption, net exports and an accelerated recovery in services. Indonesia came to the meeting with a positive result of a growth rate of over 5% however, other major economies in the region had more disappointing results. The President’s statement stresses that ASEAN needs greater unity, cohesion and integration to bring out the full benefits of the economy.

It wants to bring out new technologies and new ideas and so there were several parts in the President’s statement, which refer to the initiatives ASEAN intends to take to improve its economy and competitiveness. “We are determined to make Southeast Asia the center of regional economic growth and an engine of global growth through strong cooperation, especially in the food, energy, health and finance. the statement asserts.

The regional electric vehicle ecosystem, regional payments connectivity and promotion of local currency transactions, sustainable urbanization and supply chains are specifically mentioned. Interestingly, there is the Jokowi stamp on the declaration. There is now an accelerated rural transformation effort through the ASEAN Village Network. This is Jokowi’s strength in Indonesia because he comes from this background and presented this idea as fruitful.

While there is mention of ASEAN partners, it mainly focuses on the renewal of trade agreements with Australia, New Zealand, Canada and China. There is no mention of the AITIGA review with India, which is overdue and expected to start this year. Saudi Arabia, Spain, Panama and Mexico are welcome as new adherents to the ASEAN Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

Indonesia is aware that ASEAN is at rock bottom as it tries to cope with changing international dynamics, particularly in the Indo-Pacific. Although it has an AOIP, in order to please China, it continues to speak separately about Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean in paragraph 29 of the statement. Indonesia is proposing to hold the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum to enhance economic interaction later this year. .

The President’s statement does not avoid the fact that ASEAN must strengthen its unity and credibility to maintain its centrality, conscious of the need to balance pragmatism and ambition so that ASEAN remains stable and progressive while remaining faithful to its identity in a rapidly changing world.

There is also the question of greater efficiency of ASEAN institutions and the role of the Secretary General. Efforts are being made to give a more institutionalized role to the Secretary-General in ASEAN’s humanitarian assistance programmes. On working methods, there are a lot of words in the press release without really saying what they do with them. There is a review committee, the ASEAN Community High-Level Post-2025 Vision Task Force, which is supposed to present the follow-up to the 2025 vision statement for the next two decades. This would include a review of working methods, but other than talking about engaging satisfactorily with the committee and things like that, no direction is laid out.

THE Jakarta Post in an editorial, inertia prevails at the ASEAN summit, implying that the expected push from the Indonesian leadership has not materialized. Without institutional reform, the centrality of ASEAN will not be credible in the new dynamics of the Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia is putting its political weight behind ASEAN. He could do more if his close friends like China, the United States and Australia take his point of view into account and give him the space to act with more discretion rather than marching to the rhythm of their drummers.

The author is a former ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia, ASEAN and to the African Union. He tweets @AmbGurjitSingh. The opinions expressed are personal.

