Ex-adviser reveals Johnson’s panic over Macron





Home page Policy Will: Robert Wagner Divide Boris Johnson would have seriously insulted his French counterpart. A former adviser quotes him as saying he wanted to put out the light with a punch. London Shortly after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s nerves were apparently on edge. In a podcast published Thursday, May 18, his former director of communications Guto Harri describes Johnson’s outburst of anger against French President Emmanuel Macron, which he claims to have witnessed himself. Johnson allegedly grossly insulted his counterpart. During a morning meeting with his team of advisers in early March 2022, Johnson launched a violent attack on Emmanuel Macron, the political magazine quotes Policy Harry. He was basically saying: it’s a four-letter word that starts with C, it’s a crackpot, it’s Putin’s toad, according to Harri. It alludes to the swear word cunt, which describes the female sex organ, but is also used as a vulgar insult. Boris Johnson: With scandals at the top See the photo gallery In his violent tirade, Johnson allegedly expressed anti-French violent fantasies. The frogs need an orgy of beatings, he said aloud to Harri. Frogs are a common expletive for the French in Britain. Macron personally attacked Johnson with a verbally abusive attack. They say he said I should put out his light with a punch. Ex-consultant sees Johnson’s tirade as a coping mechanism Johnson’s ex-adviser explains this verbal escalation as a coping mechanism for the enormous tensions at the time, as the news agency AFP excerpt from the podcast. It’s about some really dark gallows humor. A spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment on Harri’s story, pointing out that the former prime minister was not involved with the podcast. The reason for the angry outburst was reportedly a newspaper interview in which Macron accused the British of taking in too few refugees from Ukraine. Additionally, Boris Johnson took issue with Macron’s attempts to mediate to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from engaging in military aggression in the weeks leading up to the Russian invasion. Johnson would have found such diplomatic initiatives disgusting, says Harri. In fact, for weeks after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, Macron made numerous attempts to use diplomacy to persuade Putin to give in. Emmanuel Macron (left) and Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 2021 G20 summit in Rome. Oliver Weiken/dpa The truth is that Macron does not like Boris Johnson at all Johnson had a difficult relationship with Macron during his tenure Policy reported. Paris and London have often been at odds over post-Brexit trade issues. The two heads of government had fallen out after Macron publicly criticized AstraZeneca’s UK corona vaccine. The truth is that Macron doesn’t like Boris Johnson at all, said Charles Grant, director of the Center for European Reform think tank, in April 2022. Policy. It’s not just about campaign politics – he’s really sick of Johnson. Despite these differences, the ex-Prime Minister and Macron would then have reconciled, according to Harri. At the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, they would have drunk a whiskey together and said to each other Mon ami and would have been delighted with Emmanuel. Johnson invited Macron to London to show the world that our male friendship is alive.

