Arrived in Japan, Jokowi will participate in the G7 summit tomorrow Saturday

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday (5/19/2023) after traveling about six hours from Indonesia.

According to a press release from the presidential secretariat, the Indonesian presidential plane-1 carrying the president and a limited delegation arrived at Hiroshima International Airport at around 5:45 p.m. local time.

The arrival of the President and Mrs. Iriana were welcomed by Vice Foreign Minister of Japan Kenji Yamada, Chief of Protocol of the State of Japan Takehiro Shimada, Chairman of the Hiroshima Prefectural Assembly Takashi Nakamoto, Chairman of Hiroshima City Council Tatsunori Motani, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Japan Heri Ahhmadi and his wife, and Defense Attaché of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo Col (AF) Andi Nur Abadi and his wife.

Read also: Visit of Minister Jokowi’s envoy, relatives of the victims of the Trisakti tragedy: solve this case to its roots!

President Jokowi and Ibu Iriana went straight to the hotel where they spent the night in Hiroshima.

On Saturday (20/5/2023), the President will attend the G7 Summit with partner countries or the G7 Outreach Summit in 2023.

Appearing to welcome President Jokowi and Ms Iriana to the hotel where they stayed the night were a number of Indonesia Onward cabinet ministers who had previously been to Hiroshima.

These include Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Consul General of Osaka Diana Sutikno and her husband, and DCM of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo John Boestami .

Bring messages from the developing world.

Also Read: SEA Games Contingent Exceeds Gold Goal, Jokowi: Bonus Just Calculated

Previously, President Joko Widodo said he wanted to carry out a mission so that the voices of developing countries are heard in meetings with developed countries in Indonesia. KTT G7.

According to the president, various global issues will be discussed at the G7 meeting, including climate change, food, energy and others.

The President said that Indonesia wanted to contribute in these areas.

“Indonesia will bring voices from the global south, where developing countries need to be listened to, not just developed countries and big countries,” Jokowi said in a press release at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, in east of Jakarta, before leaving for Hiroshima on Friday morning. .

“So developing countries need to be heard in this forum. Our wish is pretty much that,” he said.

Also Read: Jokowi Travels to Japan to Attend G7 Summit, Hold Business Meeting

Jokowi’s arrival in Hiroshima was at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida, who is currently chairing the G7 summit.

Indonesia along with a number of other developing countries will participate in the G7 Summit with partner countries or the G7 Outreach Summit in 2023.

In addition to his participation in the G7 summit, President Jokowi is also due to hold bilateral meetings with a number of heads of state.

The president will also meet several leading Japanese businessmen in a business forum.

The president is expected to return to Indonesia on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Also Read: Jokowi Denies Political Involvement in Determining Plaque Suspect: Professional Attorney General

News reported tele compass, Leaders of the world’s seven most powerful democracies will meet this weekend for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

This year, Japan is chairing the G7 summit.

Leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam have been invited to the agenda.

This is in line with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s emphasis on the importance of building relationships with developing countries in the South and United States (US) allies and partners.

Read also: Heru Budi: Since Jokowi became governor of DKI, we have given grants to PGRI

The invitation to leaders outside the G7 aims to extend cooperation to a greater number of countries.

The G7 group is an informal grouping of major industrialized countries.

Its members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

