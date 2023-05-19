Pakistani police raid the home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan





LAHORE, Pakistan, May 19 (Reuters) – Pakistani police plan to raid former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore home on Friday, a provincial official said, in a step that could spark more violence amid instability politics and economy in this South Asian country. .

Hundreds of police, led by the district commissioner, will carry out the search after receiving a warrant to do so, said Amir Mir, the information minister of sprawling Punjab province.

“We have information that around 40 terrorists are hiding there, so I think we will need around 400 police to search the house,” he told Reuters.

He referred to Khan supporters accused of attacking and vandalizing government and military buildings, but ruled out Khan’s arrest.

“We have no intention of arresting Imran Khan.”

The police would only search if Khan allowed them to do so, he added, but if not they would stand down until the government worked out the next steps.

Although Khan has already agreed to allow police access to his home, government officials say they want his permission for a search to avoid violence from his supporters.

Khan’s house is in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, the state capital. It was the site of pitched battles in March between his supporters and police who tried to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star for failing to appear in court.

Eventually arrested on May 9 for corruption, which he denies, Khan was later released on bail which expires this month.

His arrest sparked a wave of violence from supporters who attacked military installations and other government buildings.

The clashes came as the South Asian nation of 220 million faces its worst economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a months-delayed balance of payments crisis.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters he accused of attacking the mighty army who he said were hiding in his home.

Khan denied harboring anyone involved in the violence, saying authorities could search his home, but only with legal warrants from a court.

On Thursday, Khan’s aide, Iftikhr Durrani, allowed reporters to enter certain areas of the Lahore house to “search for terrorists”.

Additional reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad; Written by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pakistan-police-search-imran-khans-home-official-2023-05-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos