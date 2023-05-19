PM Modi in Japan today for G7 summit, likely to talk about energy and food security | High points

By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Japan on Friday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit. The Prime Minister is visiting this East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chairman of the powerful grouping. Prime Minister Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19-21. He is expected to speak out on global challenges including food security, fertilizers and energy security.

READ ALSO | At the G7 summit in Japan, the big elephants are China and Russia

In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his presence at the G7 summit was “particularly significant” as India holds the G20 presidency this year.

“It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit. My presence at this G7 Summit is particularly significant as India holds the G20 Presidency this year,” he said.

“I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively,” he added.

The prime minister said he would hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the G7 summit.

The G7 includes highly advanced countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — and the European Union (EU).

The general program of the G7 meeting will revolve around nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health.

READ ALSO | Focus on China and Japan Prime Minister Kishida signs new security agreements with G7 allies

According to Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, India is expected to attend two official sessions on May 20 and 21.

The first session will focus on food, development, health and gender equality. The second session will focus on climate, energy and the environment, and the third on the theme “a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”.

Meanwhile, ahead of the G7 summit, the US and UK separately said they planned to impose sanctions on Russia for its repeated strikes in neighboring Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine, now in its second year, should be high on the agenda of the G7 summit.

READ ALSO | Australia cancels Quad summit in Sydney after Biden postpones trip

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, the United States and its allies, including the United Kingdom and the EU, have continued to suppress Russia through sanctions. Several sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the financial sector and the oligarchs have been imposed by Washington so far.