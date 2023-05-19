Politics
PM Modi in Japan today for G7 summit, likely to talk about energy and food security | High points
By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Japan on Friday to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit. The Prime Minister is visiting this East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.
Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chairman of the powerful grouping. Prime Minister Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19-21. He is expected to speak out on global challenges including food security, fertilizers and energy security.
In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his presence at the G7 summit was “particularly significant” as India holds the G20 presidency this year.
“It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit. My presence at this G7 Summit is particularly significant as India holds the G20 Presidency this year,” he said.
“I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively,” he added.
The prime minister said he would hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the G7 summit.
The G7 includes highly advanced countries — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — and the European Union (EU).
The general program of the G7 meeting will revolve around nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health.
According to Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, India is expected to attend two official sessions on May 20 and 21.
The first session will focus on food, development, health and gender equality. The second session will focus on climate, energy and the environment, and the third on the theme “a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”.
Meanwhile, ahead of the G7 summit, the US and UK separately said they planned to impose sanctions on Russia for its repeated strikes in neighboring Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine, now in its second year, should be high on the agenda of the G7 summit.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, the United States and its allies, including the United Kingdom and the EU, have continued to suppress Russia through sanctions. Several sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the financial sector and the oligarchs have been imposed by Washington so far.
AHEAD OF G7 MEETING, US AND UK PLAN TO IMPOSE SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE WAR
Ahead of the summit, a US official said Washington would unveil new sanctions to restrict Moscow’s access to goods needed for its battlefield capabilities, Reuters news agency reported.
The sanctions will also target Russia’s access to the global financial system and reduce international dependence on Russian energy, and close any loopholes to evade sanctions.
About 70 entities from Russia and third countries receiving US exports will be blacklisted by the US Department of Commerce in the latest round of sanctions.
“Our commitment to continue to tighten the screws on Russia remains as strong as it was last year,” the US official said.
In addition, Washington will also impose some 300 sanctions against ships, planes, individuals and entities targeting “financial enablers”, Russia’s future energy extraction capabilities and others across Europe, the Middle East and Asia helping to support the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported. .
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said his administration is considering banning Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia, including copper, aluminum and nickel, because of its military actions in Ukraine, according to a report. government statement.
London is also seeking to impose sanctions on 86 people and companies linked to Vladimir Putin’s military-industrial complex. Players in the energy, metals and maritime transport sectors will also be targeted.
(with contributions from agencies)
