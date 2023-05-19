Ambassador Heri Akhmadi welcomes President Jokowi’s arrival in Japan





Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia (RI Ambassador) to Japan Heri Akhmadi greets the arrival of President Joko Widodo at Hiroshima Airport, Japan on Friday, May 19, 2023. The arrival of President Joko Widodo with Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo in Hiroshima to respond to the Japanese government’s invitation to attend the G7 summit with partner countries or called the 2023 G7 Outreach Summit. Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada, Hiroshima Prefectural Governor Hidehoki Yuzaki, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Japanese Chief of Protocol Takehiro Shimada also welcomed at Hiroshima Airport. The President of the Republic of Indonesia arrived at Hiroshima Airport at 5:45 p.m. local time using the Indonesian presidential plane. Ambassador Heri Akhmadi said President Jokowi’s presence at the G7 summit is of strategic value not only for Indonesia but also for ASEAN countries. Read also The invitation to the G7 summit is an honor for Indonesia and an important part of Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN. Japan is not only a close partner of Indonesia but also a close partner of ASEAN, said Ambassador Heri who was accompanied by Mrs. Nuning Akhmadi and the Defense Attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo, Col. (PNB) Andi Nur Abadi. Apart from celebrating 65 years of Indonesia-Japan, 2023 also marks Indonesia and Japan’s leadership in the region. Indonesia is the chair of ASEAN and Japan is the chair of the G7. Both are global organizations that are strong and influential in global politics and the global economy, Ambassador Heri added. Accompanying the flight to Japan were President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana, including Minister for Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marinves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung. A number of issues will be addressed by the President during the G7 summit forum, including the outcome of the 42nd ASEAN Summit held in Labuan Bajo on May 10-11, 2023. The President will also address various issues, including global issues such as the climate. change, food, energy and others. President Joko Widodo assured that Indonesia wants to contribute in these areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ngopibareng.id/read/dubes-heri-akhmadi-sambut-ketibaan-presiden-jokowi-di-jepang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos