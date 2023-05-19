China and Central Asia must “unleash their potential” DW 19/05/2023





Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday pledged to build more rail and trade links with Central Asia and offered to jointly develop oil and gas projects in the region. Addressing regional leaders, he called on China and Central Asia to “fully unleash” their potential for trade, economic and infrastructural cooperation. Xi unveiled a grand plan for the development of Central Asia as he wrapped up the historic Central Asia Summit held in China’s historic city of Xian. Xi pledged $3.8 billion ($3.5 billion) in financial support and grants for development projects at the summit attended by leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan . Putin will meet Xi in Uzbekistan: DW’s Juri Rescheto reports To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video “China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capacity building,” he said. “This summit has given new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six counties, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability,” Xi said later while addressing the media in the presence of his counterparts. from Central Asia. China seizes opportunity amid Russia’s war in Ukraine By welcoming leaders from former Soviet states, China has shown its relentless pursuit of global leadership and increased its influence in the absence of Russia, which is distracted by the war in Ukraine. Central Asia is a crucial region for China’s $1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative. At the summit, Xi said the region and China should “take the lead” in this project and “deepen strategic mutual trust”. Belt and Road trade network disrupted by war To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The region also offers China alternative routes for trade in the event of disruptions elsewhere. In the long term, China supports building an international transport corridor across the Caspian Sea, Xi said. The Chinese summit and the G7 The Xian summit coincides with a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) in Japan. “The six countries must resolutely oppose external interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region and attempts to incite ‘color revolutions,'” Xi said, referring to moves that Moscow says were supported by the West. Is China the winner of the war in Ukraine? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video mf/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/xi-jinping-china-central-asia-must-unleash-potential/a-65675084 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos