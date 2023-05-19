Pakistani police raid Imran Khan’s home





PAKISTAN: Pakistani police are planning to raid the Lahore home of former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday May 19, a provincial government official said, in an operation that could spark more violence as the country grapples with the political and economic instability.

Amir Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, said hundreds of police, led by the city’s police commissioner, would carry out the search operation later on Friday.

“We have information that around 40 terrorists are hiding there, so I think we will need around 400 police to search the house,” he told Reuters. The reference was to Khan supporters accused of attacking and vandalizing government and military buildings.

Khan’s house is located in the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

In March, the area was the scene of pitched battles between those supporters and police who had tried to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star for failing to appear in court.

Khan was eventually arrested on May 9 on corruption charges, which he denies, and was later released on bail which expires later this month.

His arrest sparked a wave of violence that saw supporters attack military installations and other government buildings. The clashes came as the South Asian nation of 220 million faces the worst economic crisis in its history, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a months-delayed balance of payments crisis.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters he accuses of attacking the powerful army and who he says are hiding in his home.

Khan denied harboring anyone involved in the violence and said authorities could search his home, but only with legal warrants from a court.

On Thursday, Khan’s aide, Iftikhr Durrani, allowed reporters into certain areas of Khan’s home in Lahore to “search for terrorists”.

