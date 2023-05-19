Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan pledges to continue lowering rates to fight inflation if re-elected
By Olesya Dmitracova, CNN
London (CNN) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to continue his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to curb soaring inflation if he is re-elected on May 28.
Please follow me the day after the election, and you will see that inflation will come down with interest rates, he told CNN Becky Anderson in an exclusive interview on Thursday. When asked if that meant there would be no change in economic policy, he replied: Yes. Absolutely.
Erdogan, who is seeking to extend his 20-year rule, failed to secure 50% of the votes cast in Turkey’s presidential race last Sunday. The election will go to a second round at the end of the month.
But it performed better than the opinion polls predicted, sending Turkish stocks tumbling on Monday and pushing the value of the currency to a new record against the US dollar.
The Turkish lira crashed more than 40% last year as Erdogan’s economic policies fueled a jump in inflation. While central bankers in most of the world’s largest economies raised rates at a rapid pace to control soaring prices, Turkey did the opposite.
I have a thesis that interest rates and inflation are directly correlated. The lower the interest rates, the lower inflation will be, Erdogan told CNN.
In this country, the inflation rate will come down with the interest rates, so we will come to a point where people will be relieved. I say this as an economist. It is not an illusion.
The price spike
At the end of 2021, as price increases began to accelerate around the world, Erdogan ordered the Turkish central bank to cut interest rates. The annual rate of consumer price inflation hit 85% last October, before slowing to 44% in April, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.
President Erdogans’ unexpected performance in Sunday’s Turkish presidential election means a return to orthodox policymaking seems more distant than ever, James Reilly, deputy economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on Monday. As a result, the Turkish Lira is expected to remain under heavy pressure this year.
A likely victory for Erdogan on May 28 would lead to continued low interest rates and high inflation, he added.
Skyrocketing prices are hurting Turkish consumers and the wider economy, just as it struggles to recover from a devastating earthquake in February. The disaster killed at least 45,000 people, left millions homeless and caused immediate damage estimated at $34 billion or about 4% of the country’s annual economic output, according to the World Bank.
Turkey will need to rein in inflation, preserve financial stability and put the economy on a path of sustainable growth regardless of the election results, JPMorgan analysts noted on Monday, adding that the country’s outlook would depend on the extent to which it has returned to the mainstream of the economy. If policies move towards greater orthodoxy, the process of disinflation will be faster.
Erdogan doubled down on his optimistic message by saying: We have overcome challenges in the past, we are strong right now as Turkey.
He noted that the country’s gross domestic product, or GDP per capita, which measures national prosperity, had risen from around $3,600 to $10,650 currently. And that figure is expected to reach $15,000 in the coming months, he added.
Turkey’s GDP per capita stood at $3,641 in 2002, the year before Erdogan was appointed prime minister, and reached $9,661 in 2021, according to the latest World Bank data.
