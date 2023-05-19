Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Japan to attend G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the first leg of his three-country visit during which he will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.
He will take part in the G7 summit under the Japanese presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. India has been invited as a guest country to the G7 summit. The general terms of the G7 summit preferences regarding their opening with the invited countries are nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and economic security, regional issues, climate and energy and food and health and development. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to have a series of bilateral meetings, including with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The prime minister is also due to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.
Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that Quad leaders were scheduled to meet in Hiroshima. The Quad meeting, which was to be held in Australia, was canceled after US President Joe Biden postponed his visit due to crucial debt ceiling talks in Washington.
In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said his presence at the G7 summit was particularly significant as India holds the G20 presidency this year. The G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 19-21.
“I will be leaving for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan. It will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit. My presence at this G7 summit is particularly significant as India holds the presidency of the G20 this year,” the statement said.
“I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address them collectively. I would also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima,” he added.
