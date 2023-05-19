Pakistani Imran Khan ends defiance campaign and allows police to search suspects’ homes





LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ended his defiance campaign on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home following allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters. .

Khan, who faces around 100 lawsuits against him, also appeared in a court in his hometown of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases that authorities have raised against the leader. country’s opposition.

He also condemned the days of violence in which his supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged from a courtroom and arrested in a corruption case in the capital, Islamabad, last week . At least 10 people have been killed in clashes between his supporters and police across the country.

The riots only stopped when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release. Police have been looking for Khan for inciting supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party to violence. He denies the allegation, saying he was being held by the National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case when the clashes broke out.

Khan appeared conciliatory when he appeared before a terror court in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab. The judge granted him protection from arrest in three terrorism cases through early June.

Yes, I condemn him, Khan told reporters at the Lahore court, speaking of the rampage. There is no Pakistani who will not condemn violence.

After Khan was released from arrest last week and returned to Lahore, police surrounded his home, alleging he was sheltering at his upscale Zaman Park residence between 30 and 40 suspects linked to the violence.

Police, who have some 300 officers deployed around the Khan compound, have threatened to raid the premises unless the suspects are handed over. The standoff was resolved with an agreement for police to search the house later on Friday.

Police separately announced that they had arrested six other suspects in the Khans neighborhood, allegedly as they attempted to flee. They had previously arrested eight other people in the area and a total of more than 4,500 suspects across the country.

A former cricketer star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament last year. He claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy accuses his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, of denying it.

Khan remains hugely popular among grassroots supporters, although two of his lawmakers and several politicians left his party following recent violence and campaigned against the Sharifs government, demanding a snap election.

His campaign, arrest and subsequent violence have deepened political unrest and economic crisis in Pakistan, where authorities are also facing a surge in militant attacks.

Sirajul Haq, the leader of Pakistan’s main Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, narrowly escaped a suicide bombing in Zhob, a district of the country’s restive Baluchistan province, in the south-west on Friday, the state said. police. The suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his waist as Haq drove into Zhob in a convoy of cars.

The Haqs party said it was safe but five people were injured in the attack.

There were no immediate claims for the bombing, but militants and other armed groups have staged attacks in Pakistani Balochistan for decades.

Associated Press writers Munir Ahmed in Islamabad and Abdul Sattar in Quetta, Pakistan contributed to this report.

