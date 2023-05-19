Xi Jinping pushes Central Asia defense cooperation plan





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday outlined an ambitious plan for defense and security cooperation with Central Asian countries, stepping into a region traditionally seen as Russia’s backyard at a time when Moscow is distracted by the war in Ukraine. Hosting his first in-person summit with leaders of the Central Asian group of countries known as the C5, Xi also offered to boost transport and energy ties with the region. The group includes Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Xi stressed that China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capabilities in a bid to safeguard regional peace, the news agency reported. Xinhua official. For Beijing, Central Asia is essential to the security of its politically sensitive western region of Xinjiang, where it is accused of repressing the Muslim Uyghur population. The region is a major source of land energy imports and a gateway for land trade with Europe. Russia is the dominant power in Central Asia, but its attack on Ukraine has caused concern in the region. Moscow has also traditionally served as a peacekeeper, but its ability to maintain stability is in doubt after failing to quell border skirmishes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan last year. Xi, who hosted the two-day summit in the Chinese city of Xian, said Beijing would provide Rmb26 billion ($3.7 billion) in financial support and free assistance to Central Asian countries. He gave no further details. Beijing would also increase the volume of cross-border freight, including supporting a transport corridor across the Caspian Sea by upgrading ports, developing China-Europe freight train hubs and encouraging the construction of warehouses in Asian countries. central. China sees Central Asia as a crucial land alternative for maritime trade to Europe. But since the start of the Ukrainian war, the northern part of this route through Russia has been disrupted. This has led to efforts to bolster alternative corridors through the region that do not pass through Russia. Xi said China would speed up pipeline construction and increase oil and gas imports. Although Xi did not provide further details on defense cooperation, analysts said China would be keen to introduce a formal security cooperation agreement. This could take the form of additional efforts to stem terrorism. China fears the region could serve as a conduit for separatists entering Xinjiang, as well as efforts to export its model of state control to help countries with internal security. Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, said China would likely focus on reviving joint exercises in Central Asia involving its People’s Armed Police. Such drills took place across the region in 2019, but were suspended during the pandemic. Tajikistan would be of particular interest to Beijing as the only country bordering both China and Afghanistan, Umarov said. Tajikistan’s army is not the strongest in Central Asia. Therefore, from China’s perspective, it is an extension of China’s national security to deepen cooperation there, he said. Analysts said Beijing could also help the region build 5G networks equipped with its social monitoring and control systems, such as advanced facial recognition software. Moscow and Beijing both fear insecurity in the region because of so-called color revolutions, pro-democracy movements they say are supported by Western governments. They help local authorities in Central Asia avoid being overthrown by color revolutions, said Chienyu Shih of the Taiwanese Institute for National Defense and Security Research. Additional reporting by Max Seddon in Riga

