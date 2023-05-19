Pakistani city tense as police announce they will search Imran Khan’s house | Imran Khan News





The operation in Lahore could trigger more violence in the nuclear-armed country struggling with political and economic instability.

Tension reigns in the Pakistani city of Lahore where a police delegation has arrived to raid the home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for suspects who attacked government and military installations last week.

Amir Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, told Al Jazeera on Friday that search warrants at the home of Khans in the provincial capital Lahores Zaman Park had been issued to police.

Pakistani news outlet dawn.com reported that a four-member Punjab Police delegation arrived at Khan’s residence on Friday afternoon.

The team will meet the ex-prime minister before carrying out a search of his home, the report added.

Police officers near the Khans’ residence in Lahore on Thursday [K M Chaudary/AP]

On Wednesday, Mir had given Khan 24 hours to hand over the suspects. On Friday, Mir told Reuters news agency that hundreds of police would carry out the search.

We have information that around 40 terrorists are hiding there, so I think we will need around 400 police to search the house, he said.

The provincial official also ruled out government plans to re-arrest Khan during the search operation. We have no intention of arresting Imran Khan, he said.

In a tweet on Friday, Khan said the unprecedented crackdown on his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its supporters was being carried out under a reign of terror.

The mindset behind this unprecedented repression and the current reign of terror to which the PTI and its supporters are subjected (which was not even observed during the martial laws of Zia and Musharraf) is that we, the Pakistanis, are like a flock of sheep that can be terrified enough to be obedient

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 19, 2023

The search operation at the Khans residence could spark more violence as the South Asian country grapples with political and economic instability.

In March, the Zaman Park area was the scene of pitched battles between the 70-year-old former cricket supporters and police who tried to arrest him for failing to appear in court.

Khan was eventually arrested on May 9 on corruption charges, which he denies, and was later released on bail which expires later this month.

His arrest sparked a wave of violence that saw supporters attack military installations and other government buildings. The clashes came as the country of 220 million faces the worst economic crisis in its history, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a months-delayed balance of payments crisis.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters he accuses of attacking the powerful army and who he says are hiding in his home.

Khan denied harboring anyone involved in the violence. On Thursday, his aide Iftikhar Durrani cleared reporters into some areas of Khans Lahore home to search for terrorists.

