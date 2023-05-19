Sinan Ogan, Turkey’s third candidate with Azerbaijani roots

Experts see independent nationalist voters shifting support to Erdogan in the runoff, a preferable election outcome for Israel and the wider region

An ethnic Azerbaijani, Sinan Ogan, Turkey’s third presidential candidate, was the reason there will be a runoff, but he could also be the reason for the re-election of its incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogans.

The nationalist candidate, backed by the five-party ATA (Father) Alliance, won just over 5% of the vote, preventing both Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu from exceeding the necessary 50% threshold to take office.

Ogan predicted that this electoral process would go into trickle from the start, saying that the elections would be held in the second round, and that Turkish nationalists and Kemalists would be the ones to determine the second round.

A Kemalist himself, Ogan was expected to garner less than three percent of the vote, but he surprised everyone by receiving as many as he did. His nationalist platform differs radically from the platforms of his opponents due to his outspoken stance against maintaining any relationship or contact with terrorists, as well as his calls to expel Syrian refugees from Turkey, which constitute economic pressure major for the country.

Ogans’ reference to terrorism is a crucial point to remember. The general consensus among Turkish nationalists is that the two main candidates, Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, are supported by those believed to be in cahoots with terrorist organizations.

An analysis of the first-round results shows that Ogan took votes away from Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in areas where voters were expected to vote for them. Several Turkish pundits have called Ogan a “maker of kings”, a label that is not entirely accurate.

There is no certainty that Ogan’s voters will heed his call and vote in the runoff, but his 5.2% backing could prove decisive in the presidential race.

A former member of the Erdogan-backed Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Ogan was born in the eastern Turkish city of Igdir to an Azerbaijani family in 1967. He holds a doctorate. from Moscow State University, is fluent in Russian and English and has worked at several universities in Turkey and Azerbaijan. He was also a representative of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency in Baku, for which he received a state medal from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In his academic work, Ogan has extensively covered Turkey’s relations with Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union. Ogan’s political career at MHP ended in 2017 after he refused to back a referendum that would have changed Turkey’s parliamentary system to the presidential system that exists today the following year.

As Ogan points out, he has critical issues, or four “red lines”, and the positions of the remaining candidates on those issues will determine which of them will receive his support.

First, the first four articles of the Constitution must remain intact. These fundamental articles stipulate that Turkey is a secular, democratic and unitary nation-state with only one official language: Turkish. Second, the refugees will be sent back to their country. Third, a change in economic policy. Fourth, a continuation of the fight against terrorism a list of demands that could be met by either Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu.

The problem is that supporters of Ogan, who essentially necessitated the second round of the election, cannot vote for a single candidate, because the political parties supporting him obtained less than 2.5%. It turns out that Ogan got protest votes from independent voters, so they will vote with the majority in the second round: in cities dominated by Erdogan, for Erdogan, and in cities dominated by Kilicdaroglu, for Kilicdaroglu.

Ogan himself said Reuters that he would support Kilicdaroglu “in the second round if he agrees not to make concessions to the pro-Kurdish party”. Nonetheless, moving away from the Kurdish vote would be disastrous for Kilicdaroglu, who won in cities where Kurds predominate.

A May 14 analysis based on Anadolu the data shows that Erdogan voters have defected to Ogan in one way or another, likely due to economic hardship or anti-refugee sentiment. These voters are likely to return to Erdogan’s side in the second round, as he more distinctly represents the Turkish nationalist side of the country in a binary choice with Kilicdaroglu.

Another criterion of comparison would be Ogan’s attitude towards Israel. Judging by his publications at the Turkish think tank TRKSAM, which he chairs, his attitude towards the Jewish state is very balanced. Even amid the conflict with Israel over the Mavi Marmara, one of six ships in a convoy attempting to reach Gaza in 2010, in which Israeli commandos killed 10 Turkish militants while trying to arrest them Ogan , while criticizing Israel, spoke out strongly against the provocation of the Islamists, who did not understand that Israel would react very harshly and drag Turkey into the conflict. He called for a balanced policy on the conflict with Jerusalem.

Ogans’ view of Israel and his idea of ​​what Turkish relations with Israel should look like are likely significantly influenced by two major factors. On the one hand, Ogan, of Azerbaijani origin, is well aware of the warm relations and strategic alliance between Baku and Jerusalem and would see Ankara joining this relationship as a third point of the triangle, allowing a solid and stable pact in a region where such allies are hard to find.

Looking at the two candidates’ positions on Israel, it should be noted that Kilicdaroglu’s foreign policy and regional priorities are cause for concern. He intends to reopen the Freedom Flotilla proceedings because he considers (judging by his remarks a year ago) the Ankara-Jerusalem agreement on the settlement of claims “illegal, and the case of the Mavi Marmara “unresolved. Such a statement at a time of rapprochement between Turkey and Israel should be interpreted as a deliberate effort to obstruct normalization.

It’s not just Israel that should expect change if Kilicdaroglu wins: he also called the Jamal Khashoggis murder trial “unsolved” and promised that once in power he would teach Greeks ” to arm the islands” of the Aegean Sea.

Turkey’s policy in the Middle East and the Mediterranean, if the opposition candidate wins, threatens not only to backfire on bilateral relations with Israel, but also to create serious opposition to the regional alliance system formed by Jerusalem, and on two fronts at the same time: The moderate Arab regimes and the Greek Cypriot track. Unlike Israeli efforts to form a “peace belt” around the country, Kilicdaroglu is behind the creation of an “organization for peace and cooperation in the Middle East, within which he hopes to engage with Syria and Iran, in effect helping to legitimize such regimes in conflict with Israel, and he seeks to make support for the Palestinians one of the goals of the alliance.

Turkey’s relations with Azerbaijan will also change: Reza Abedi Gonabad, an Iranian expert on Turkey, believes that if Kilicdaroglu wins, Turkey’s relations with Azerbaijan which are based on nationalism will weaken. According to Gonabad, Kilicdaroglu is not a nationalist like Erdogan, so for Aliyev, Erdogan’s victory would be better.

Erdogan’s victory is also better for Israel, despite difficult relations between Jerusalem and Ankara during his presidency. For Israel, Erdogan is familiar, more understandable and predictable, a dialogue partner who responds to pragmatic arguments. In particular, stable and developing trade and economic relations with Jerusalem, as well as the influx of Israeli tourists, are now important for Ankara to improve its economic situation.

Erdogan’s opponent, on the contrary, is seen as much less predictable and even prone to regression. At the current juncture, however, Israeli experts believe Kilicdaroglu’s chances are rather slim.