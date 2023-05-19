Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggests any indictment of Donald Trump would likely come in August





ATLANTA The Atlanta prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia seems to suggest that any indictment by a grand jury in that case would likely come in August.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter Thursday to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville saying she plans to have much of her staff work remotely for most days in the first three weeks of August and demanding that judges not schedule a trial. and in-person hearings for part of that time. A copy of the letter contains 20 other county officials, including Sheriff Pat Labat, the court clerk and top leaders.

Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Court Complex safe during this time, Willis wrote in the letter, first reported by The New York Times.

Last month, Willis wrote to local law enforcement officials advising them that she intended to announce charging decisions in the case between July 11 and September 1. Thursday’s letter appears to narrow that window. In previous letters, she advised law enforcement to prepare for heightened security, noting that announcing the charges could provoke a significant public reaction.

For more than two years, Willis and his team have been examining the actions Trump and others took as they tried to undo his narrow Georgia loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

She wrote in the letter to Glanville that she plans to downsize her office by about 70% most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the days grand juries meet in Fulton County between the July 31 and August 18. But she said her management team, all armed investigators and some other staff would continue to be on site during remote working days.

Willis noted that most judges will attend an annual state judicial conference from July 31 to August 4, and she asked that they not schedule in-person trials or hearings the weeks of August 7 and August 4. August 14. But she said her office will be present and ready to participate in any in-person proceedings during this time. If in-person hearings are scheduled when most of her staff are working remotely, she wrote, they would be handled by senior management.

The Georgia investigation is one of many threatening the former president as he campaigns to win back the White House in 2024.

In March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal cash payments to a porn actor during the 2016 presidential election. Federal grand juries in Washington are investigating the efforts of Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the potential mishandling of classified documents by Trump at his Florida estate.

A federal jury in New York recently found Trump responsible for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding him $5 million.

