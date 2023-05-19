modi: PM Modi’s visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a six-day visit to three countries – Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia – on Friday to attend multilateral summits, including the Group of Seven (G7).

According to the foreign ministry, the prime minister will first travel to Hiroshima, Japan from May 19 to 21 to attend the annual G7 advanced economies summit under the Japanese presidency. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

First, Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the G7 summit in Japan, from where he will travel to Papua New Guinea. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

He will co-chair the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea.

On the third leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Sydney, Australia where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Previously, he was due to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney, but on Wednesday Australian Prime Minister Albanese announced the Quad’s cancellation after the US President postponed his trip to Australia to focus on talks on the cap. the debt in Washington.

At the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Modi will address G7 sessions with partner countries on topics including peace, stability and prosperity for a sustainable planet; food, fertilizer and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation. The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the sidelines of the Summit. In recent years, the economic relationship between Japan and India has steadily grown and deepened. The volume of trade between the two countries has increased.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India in March. He arrived in India on March 20 and during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the two leaders confirmed that India and Japan share responsibility for maintaining and strengthening the international order based on the rule of law. . They agreed on the importance of clearly articulating this idea at the G7 and G20 meetings.

The two leaders at a working lunch in Delhi confirmed that the two countries will coordinate closely bilaterally as well as within the G4 to achieve concrete results on Security Council reform, according to an official statement.

From Japan, the Prime Minister will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, where he will host the Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC III Summit) together with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22.

Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) – Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and the Solomon Islands.

A statement from the Department of External Affairs said Prime Minister Modi will have bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea, including meetings with Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape.

After concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Sydney despite the cancellation of the Quad Leaders meeting. It will arrive in Australia on May 23.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese has said the leaders of Australia, the United States, India and Japan – the Quad Group – will now likely meet on the sidelines of the G7 in Japan this weekend, the report reported. Australian media network ABC News.

“We are in discussion with the Quad leaders today. We will make further announcements on this, but Prime Minister Modi would certainly be a very welcome guest here next week,” he said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Albanese on May 24. He will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese, during his recent visit to India in March earlier this year, said that India and Australia have forged deeper ties in education, culture, defense and trade. The Australian Prime Minister was on an official visit to India from March 8-11. The Australian Prime Minister also shared a video showing highlights from his visit to India. During the visit, the Australian Prime Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi to hold bilateral talks.