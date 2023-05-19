



CNN anchors Boris Sanchez and Dana Bash poked fun at ex-President Donald Trump’s likely reaction when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis graced the cover of Time magazine.

DeSantis, Trump’s closest but still distant competitor in GOP primary polls, is featured on the latest cover of Time peeling an orange and squinting.

In Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, Sanchez asked Bash about the cover, and the couple laughed as they imagined the magazine-obsessed Trump’s displeasure in the spotlight of his rival, but then singled out the strategy of the governor :

SANCHEZ: I want to show viewers the new cover of “Time” magazine, with the Governor of Florida on it. You see it right there. He’s peeling an orange, his hands juicy from doing it. Quite the look on his face.

I wonder what you think of the cover.

BASH: The first thing I thought when I saw this cover, Boris, was that Donald Trump is not going to be happy.

SANCHEZ: That’s right.

(LAUGH)

BASH: There are certain brands, historical brands that Donald Trump connects to and is proud of, having a connection. And “Time” magazine and being on the covers of “Time” magazine is one of the main ones.

Even though our media landscape has changed so much, it’s not like it used to be on the cover of a magazine, but it’s very symbolic.

SANCHEZ: Yes.

BASH: I started reading the article that our friend, Molly Ball, wrote. It’s amazing, very interesting.

The notion of him as a national figure and what he’s done, not to mention the substance, which is incredibly important.

In Florida, the reason he’s delayed his official entry into the race is to get through the Florida legislature and this session, and push through, very robustly and very aggressively, the signature issues that put him, him and Florida, on the map.

As Molly cleverly puts it, as a government Tory, which will put him at odds with other Tories, who are more libertarian, hands-off Tories.

SANCHEZ: That’s right.

BASH: It will be a fascinating discussion and debate within the Republican Party.

He won re-election in 2022 by nearly 20 points.

SANCHEZ: Huge. BASH: Two more digits. One might think, in some respects, a plus

traditional campaign would be, look, I’ve won a lot of independents, even some Democrats, obviously, so I’m going to take that and get my message about eligibility national.

But that’s not who he is. He triples on very culturally conservative issues and uses the government to push them through.

SANCHEZ: Yes. Unexpectedly, he runs to the right of Donald Trump, but projects himself as a more palatable candidate nationally because of Trump’s baggage.

Evidence seized during the raid on Mar-a-Lago included a set of framed covers from Time magazine.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/news/cnn-anchors-laugh-at-trump-over-ron-desantis-time-magazine-cover-donald-trump-is-going-to-be-not-happy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos