Successfully win 87 gold medals, SEA Games 2023 athletes get additional bonuses?





Jakarta – Menpora Here Ariotedjo said he would encourage additional bonuses for athletes who won medals in SEA Games 2023 Cambodia to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. This was revealed by Dito, after attending an appreciation event for the 5v5 and 3×3 numbers of the men’s and women’s national basketball teams who performed feats in the Cambodian multi-event on Friday (19/ 5/2023). “What is certain is that we will push for bonuses, but above all we want to push for the training camps to be strengthened,” Dito told reporters. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT It is not without reason that Dito said so. He was to be with the Indonesian athletes received by President Jokowi Widodo this Friday morning. However, the number one person in Indonesia is to fly to Japan to attend the G7 summit with partner countries or the 2023 G7 outreach summit on Saturday (20/5/2023). “This morning, I should have been received by the President with all the athletes, but it turns out that the President did not want to meet the athletes in a short time and this morning at eight o’clock, he had to go to the Japan to (attend) the G7, so the (meeting) has been postponed to next week,” Dito told reporters. Menpora, 32, plans to report on the Indonesian team’s results at the 2023 SEA Games on Monday (22/5) and there will be direct discussions regarding bonuses for the medalists. As known, in SEA Games 2021, singles gold is IDR 500 million, IDR 400 million (doubles), IDR 350 million for team gold. While single money is Rp. 300 million, double money is Rp. 240 million, team money is Rp. 210 million. The single bronze medal is Rp. 150 million, the double bronze medal is Rp. 120 million and the team bronze medal is Rp. 105 million. “So maybe if it goes down (the bonus figure) it’s impossible because it’s already been determined. It means the potential will go up but we’ll discuss it with the president,” he said. . The Indonesian team’s achievements at SEA Games Cambodia 2023 exceeded the medal goal. President Joko Widodo had asked the red and white troops to bring back at least 69 gold medals. The Indonesian contingent was encouraged and motivated, and was eventually able to surpass the medal goal with a total of 276 medals with details of 87 gold, 80 silver and 109 bronze. This is the best SEA Games achievement from the previous five editions of the SEA Games. The pinnacle of pride, football has finally ended the sweet struggle of the Indonesian contingent. Rizky Ridho and his friends managed to clinch gold after beating Thailand 5-2. This gold is special because previously Indonesia had to wait 32 years. Watch the video “Swimming athletes leave SEA Games parade, says Menpora“

