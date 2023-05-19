Indian Prime Minister Modi says border peace essential for normal relations with China





[1/2] Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to the media inside the parliament building upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, January 31, 2023…. Learn more

NEW DELHI, May 19 (Reuters) – Peace on India’s border with China is essential for normal relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in comments released on Friday that mark a rare articulation of New Delhi’s stance since the deterioration of ties with Beijing in 2020. Modi also said that the relationship between nuclear-armed neighbors can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. “India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Modi said in an interview with Nikkei Asia ahead of his visit to Japan to attend the G7 summit. Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday as a special guest from Japan for the summit which runs until Sunday. “Peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral relations with China,” he said, adding that normalizing relations with China would benefit the wider region and the world. Ties have been strained since troops from the two countries clashed on their disputed Himalayan border, killing 24 soldiers, in 2020. It is the deadliest clash between India and China in more than four decades. Modi will join the leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the G7 summit for a gathering of Quad members, who aim to contain China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Asked about ties with India’s arch-rival Pakistan, Modi said India wanted “normal and good-neighbourly relations” but it was up to Islamabad to create an enabling environment free from ” terrorism and hostilities”. “It is incumbent on Pakistan to take the necessary steps in this regard,” he said. Indo-Pakistani relations have been frozen since 2019 when New Delhi changed the state status of Jammu and Kashmir, ended its special privileges and converted it into a federal territory. India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir in its entirety, but govern it in part. They have gone to war three times since independence from Britain in 1947. Reporting by YP Rajesh, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Toby Chopra Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

