I have a ‘special relationship’ with Putin and it’s only growing – POLITICO





Recep Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin. Turkey will defy pressure from the West and continue to strengthen its political and economic ties with Moscow despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country’s president has insisted a week before facing voters in a second tense turn. “Russia and Turkey need each other in every possible field,” Erdoan said CNN in an interview aired on Friday, noting that his own “special relationship” with Russian President Putin is deepening. “The West doesn’t take a very balanced approach, you need a balanced approach towards a country like Russia,” Erdoan said. “We are not at a point where we would impose sanctions on Russia like the West has done.” Despite the country’s NATO membership, Ankara has intensified its economic ties with Moscow since the start of the war, increasing imports of cheap Russian oil embargoed by other European countries. While providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid and its locally produced products Bayraktar attack dronesTurkey has positioned itself as a neutral party in the conflict, hosting a series of talks between the two sides. Erdoan also played his role as a broker in the recently renewed Black Sea Grains Agreement that allowed supplies from blocked Ukrainian ports to reach the world market. In a speech On Wednesday he trumpeted the success of the deal, describing Putin as a “dear friend”. The Russian issue has come to the fore in Turkey’s presidential elections after Erdoan’s liberal Democratic challenger Kemal Kldarolu last week accused Moscow of participating in conspiracies and deep forgeries designed to turn voters against it . As neither candidate secured the majority required to win the election last Sunday, the two will face off again next weekend. However, with Erdoan having garnered over 49% of the vote, Kldarolu faces an uphill battle to turn the tide on the incumbent for two decades. In his interview with CNN, Erdoan hinted that he is unlikely to change his foreign policy stance if he wins another term, saying his opposition to Sweden’s bid to join the EU NATO would continue. Were not ready for Sweden right now, he claimed, because a NATO country should have a strong stance on counter-terrorism. Ankara has repeatedly accused Stockholm of turning a blind eye to members of banned Kurdish groups living in exile in the country, demanding that Stockholm extradite dozens of ‘terrorists’ to Turkey as part of a deal on its membership of the EU. transatlantic military alliance.

