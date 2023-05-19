Imrans Pirni: a weapon the Pakistani army has never faced before





The road leading to the Corps Commanders House in Lahore is not only guarded and guarded at every point, every car is thoroughly searched by sentries guarding access to the road and the opulent residence. Even more, when they know that an Indian journalist is in the vehicle!

One of the lingering mysteries of the events of May 9, therefore, is how a lone woman was able to pass a seemingly unstaffed guardhouse and sprawling lawns and enter the house of the Lahore Corps Commander, Lt. General Salman Fayyaz Ghanni.

She was followed by a ragtag crew of men and women carrying sticks and petrol bombs who forced their way into the corps commanders’ house, Jinnah House, while the serving general and his family were away. the House. The corps commander managed to get his family to safety, escaping through a back door.

As mobs rampaged that day and the next in garrison towns across the country, torching the Frontiers Corps in Peshawar, a captured Indian Air Force fighter jet from the 1965 war in the outskirts of Lahore, and other symbols of army might, including a martyrs’ memorial at Sialkot, the object of their anger was clear that it was the Pakistani army that had dragged their leader, Imran Khan, outside the court premises and kept him in custody until the Chief Justice of Pakistan ruled his arrest illegal and granted him bail.

Imrans’ nine-hour incarceration at Islamabad High Court on May 12, even after he was granted bail, even as the streets erupted in protests that appeared to be suspiciously staged by close elements of the government, was the signal that an undeclared war between the judiciary and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the one hand, and between the Pakistani army and Imran on the other, was now a sad reality; as is the far more dangerous harbinger of a growing schism within the military.

Consider the conflicting reports of the storming of Lieutenant General Ghannis’ house. Initial reports had indicated that the general had deliberately stayed away as he was aware of plans by followers of Imran Khans Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to burn down the city. But a video clip shot by one of the thugs shows the general, dressed in civilian clothes, pleading with men and women not to ransack their homes. That’s not all. Insiders now say the corps commander, related by marriage to Pakistan’s Chief Justice Ata Umar Bandial, and whose wife is believed to support Imran Khan, deliberately dismissed all but a handful of guards.

And in another twist of the story, officials say two of the women filmed in the video, who allegedly incited the crowd, are the sisters of Imran Khan, alongside his nephew Hassan Niazi, who is also the eagle of the chiefs of the PTI. As police surrounded Imrans’ home in Lahore’s upmarket Zaman Park late Wednesday night, they demanded the surrender not only of the 30-40 rioters who took refuge in his house, but also of his sisters and son. nephew. The Shehbaz government has therefore made it a personal fight for Imran.

Shehbaz is backed by Pakistan’s military rulers, who over the years have staged coups, intimidated opponents, expelled many countries from the country and, as in Imran’s case, backed political proteges by promoting elections rigged. But a confrontation of this scale, this size or this scale has never been seen before.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance, which includes the Punjab-centered Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistani People’s Party of the Bhutto-Zardaris which draws its strength from Sind and South Punjab, and the Jamiat-Ulema-e- Islam, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, which has huge success in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came together in 2018 to thwart the Imrans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party. The PTI had not been present in any of these provinces for more than 20 years. It was the military that helped turn it into a formidable political force through sustained street protests to create the larger-than-life image of Imran Khan, the suave 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, for bring those same politicians to their knees.

Today, the roles have turned. When former army chief General Bajwa found Imran, his handpicked prime minister, unwilling to go along with his plans, whether for army appointments or forging alliances with states the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – and more, to forge peace with India so that it can devote all its military resources to fighting an insurgency on the Afghan border. -Pakistani – Imran was unceremoniously dismissed from his post.

It remains to be seen whether the PDM government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, can weather this storm, given that former PPP president and leader Asif Ali Zardari and his son, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will not are unwilling to confront Imran in the streets, given the Pathan workforce that dominates Karachi and other provinces. Moreover, the highest echelons of justice have thrown a protective circle around Imran, granting him bail in the 125 cases he is charged with, until May 31.

For the head of the Pakistani army, General Syed Asim Munir, the rupture in the ranks of the armed forces over Imran is an unforeseen threat, the internal threat. As commanders from the 12 corps met on Tuesday and said they supported the Sharif government on the use of the Army Law and the Official Secrets Law, which could lock Imran up for years, Lieutenant General Ghanni may not be an aberration. He is the norm; one of hundreds of army officers quietly backing Imran, who since being stripped of his duties in April 2022 has proven adept at stoking the fires inside.

His circle of support is insidious and deep. The Lahore Corps Commanders Wife, insiders say, is one of many women in the closed club of wives of generals, bureaucrats and judges and other powerful influencers who have been cultivated by Lahore’s third wife. Imran Khan, Boushra Bibi, who played a huge role in giving Imran and herself, the Pirni – an almost sectarian status. Boushra’s appearance in court, wrapped in a hijab and covered in white, was, her supporters insist, a plea to the Almighty to ensure she would get instant relief! She did it !

Lieutenant General Ghanni has since been sacked by General Munir and replaced by Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussein Shah, who took over as commander of the Lahore corps on Thursday. But it’s nothing more than a balm. How will General Munir quench the greatest bleeding wound of divided loyalties in the ranks. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the all-powerful Pakistani military, adept at directing political musical chairs, was dominated by a man who used a cocktail of populism, tribalism and religion to mock and undermine not only the army but the entire political class as well.

Whether it’s jail or bail for Imran, it’s his general Munir who will have to travel the perilous road to Pakistan. And the challenge posed by this treacherous Pirni.

(The author is a veteran journalist and former foreign affairs editor of Gulf News who has reported on various hotspots in South Asia and the Middle East)

