Highlights of Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at China-Central Asia Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday delivered a keynote speech at the China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

The summit, which runs from Thursday to Friday, brought together Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

China and Central Asian countries have joined hands over the past decade to usher in a new era of relations, Xi noted.

Central Asia “stable, prosperous, harmonious and well-connected”

The sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries should be safeguarded, the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of Central Asia should be respected, Xi said, adding that the efforts by the region to seek peace, friendship and tranquility should be supported.

The Chinese president said a prosperous Central Asia will meet the aspirations of people in various countries in the region for a better life and provide strong impetus for global economic recovery.

He said ethnic conflicts, religious disputes and cultural division are not the main theme in Central Asia, while solidarity, inclusion and friendship are the pursuit of Central Asian people.

The region, endowed with unique geographical advantages, has the foundations, conditions and capabilities to become an important hub for the connectivity of the Eurasian continent and to bring Central Asian contributions to the exchange of goods, interactions between civilizations and the development of science. and technology in the world, he said.

A China-Central Asia community with a shared future

China and Central Asian countries should deepen strategic mutual trust and always offer each other clear and strong support on issues of core interests such as those involving sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development. long term, Xi noted.

Stressing common development, the Chinese president called on the six countries to continue to lead the Belt and Road cooperation and promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative.

He also called for efforts to fully unleash the potential for cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, industrial capacity, energy and transport, and to foster new engines of growth in areas such as finance, agriculture, poverty reduction, low carbon, health and digital innovation.

Stressing the need to uphold universal security, Xi said the six countries should jointly implement the Global Security Initiative.

The six countries should resolutely oppose external interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region and attempts to incite “color revolutions”, and maintain a position of zero tolerance against the “three forces” that are terrorism, separatism and extremism, Xi said.

Stressing the need to maintain everlasting friendship, he said the six countries should implement the Global Civilization Initiative.

They should continue their traditional friendship, promote personnel exchanges, enhance exchanges of experience in governance, enhance mutual learning among civilizations and advance mutual understanding, he added.

Cooperation in the new era

Xi presented an eight-point proposal ranging from expanding economic ties to boosting cultural exchanges and safeguarding regional peace.

China is ready to seize the opportunity of the summit and work closely with Central Asian countries to ensure that China-Central Asia cooperation is well-planned, implemented efficiently and progresses steadily, Ms. xi.

To strengthen cooperation mechanisms, China proposes to establish meeting and dialogue mechanisms in industry and investment, agriculture, transportation, emergency management, education and political party affairs , Xi said.

To improve connectivity, China will increase the volume of cross-border freight, support the construction of an international transport corridor across the Caspian Sea, accelerate the upgrading of ports, develop China-Europe freight train hubs and encourage enterprises to build overseas warehouses in Central Asian countries. , Xi said.

In terms of energy cooperation, China proposes building a China-Central Asia energy development partnership, accelerating the construction of the China-Central Asia gas pipeline line D, increasing oil and gas trade, developing energy cooperation across the industrial chain and to stimulate cooperation in the field of new energies and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

China is ready to promote green innovation cooperation with Central Asian countries, Xi said, citing soil treatment, water-saving irrigation and the establishment of high-tech enterprises and IT parks in Central Asia.

To enhance development capacity, China will formulate cooperative plans with Central Asian countries to alleviate poverty through science and technology, Xi said. Chinese-funded enterprises will be encouraged to create more local jobs. China will provide 26 billion yuan (about 3.72 billion U.S. dollars) in financial support and free assistance to Central Asian countries.

Regarding cultural exchanges, China will invite Central Asian countries to participate in the Cultural Silk Road program, build more traditional medicine centers and promote the launch of special trains for cultural tourism, Xi said.

Xi stressed that China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their capacity building in law enforcement, security and defense in a bid to safeguard regional peace. Efforts should also be made to make good use of the coordination mechanism among Afghanistan’s neighbors and jointly promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Central Asian countries on modernization concepts and practices, synergize development strategies and make joint efforts to promote the modernization of the six countries, Xi said. Xi.

(Contributed by Xinhua)