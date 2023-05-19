Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly seek to shake up the race





Republican senators who do not want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee for president in 2024 are feeling a growing sense of urgency to shake up the race as recent polls show Trump dominating the main field and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) loses momentum.

Many Republican senators viewed DeSantis as the best candidate to supplant Trump at the top of the ticket after the 2022 midterm elections in which DeSantis won a resounding re-election victory; The GOP candidates have won every statewide race in Florida.

But after DeSantis made what some GOP strategists saw as some high-profile political gaffes and lost ground to Trump in the polls, Republican senators are stepping back and reassessing the presidential primary field — as are some big donors. republicans.

” It’s soon. It’s early days and I won’t let the media define who our favorites are,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

Asked if Republicans are looking for an alternative to Trump or DeSantis, who has embraced Trump’s populism to the extent that some critics call him “Trump-lite,” Murkowski replied, “I certainly am.” .

“If this is the face of the Republican Party, if this is the contest, Republicans are doomed,” she said.

Sen. Mike Rounds (SD) on Wednesday became the first Republican senator to endorse a candidate other than Trump and, surprisingly, it wasn’t DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival in the polls.

Instead, Rounds announced his support for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R), who sits in sixth place in national polls.

DeSantis, on the other hand, consistently comes in second place behind Trump and easily tops the rest of the pack in most polls.

But Rounds says he wants the party to nominate a candidate more in the mold of former President Reagan who can unify the country, and he thinks Scott could bring together voters from across the political spectrum.

Asked about the opinions of Senate GOP colleagues who want to expand the field of competitive players in the 2024 presidential primary beyond Trump and DeSantis, Rounds said, “I think we all recognize that we need to have a candidate of consensus if we are going to win.”

“The goal is someone who can win overall [election] should win in a primary. And Tim Scott can win in an overall. I think he has a lot of character traits that Ronald Reagan had, and I think we need to move in that direction,” he said.

Scott, like DeSantis, has yet to officially kick off his presidential campaign, but is expected to do so at an event Monday in Charleston, SC

A Republican senator who requested anonymity to discuss how Senate Republicans view DeSantis’ performance on the national stage since his re-election in November said the Florida governor appeared to be losing his political momentum.

“Many Republican senators who never liked Trump would take anyone [else], but I think DeSantis’ star has clearly fallen over the hill,” the senator said. “There was a time in November when I heard a lot of chatter from Republican senators about ‘DeSantis is pretty interesting.’ [recently.]”

A Rasmussen Reports poll of 996 likely voters nationwide, conducted May 11-15, showed Trump crushing DeSantis by 45 points, 62% to 17%.

That showed a far bigger lead for Trump than Rasmussen measured in a poll of 1,000 likely voters in late February, when Trump edged DeSantis by 27 points, 47% to 20%.

Other national polls show a similar trend, and polling data in key battleground states is no better for DeSantis.

A May 15-17 National Research Inc. poll of 500 likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire showed Trump leading DeSantis by 21 points, 39% to 18%. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (right) came in third place with 17% support.

Only two Republican senators, Mike Lee (Utah) and John Cornyn (Texas), attended a meet and greet event for DeSantis in Washington last month, and neither lawmaker made the decision to endorse him.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), who supports Trump’s bid for the White House, said it was “too early to tell” whether DeSantis was a disappointment as a presidential candidate. presidential election, but noted, “He’s not growing up, that’s for sure.”

“It’s been a tough few weeks,” he said. “You won’t know until you get in the ring.”

“Is he running? If he runs, what does he do once he says, ‘I want to be president,'” he added.

Sen. Thom Tillis (RN.C.) said fellow Republicans and many voters were “looking for a hands-on conservative with a positive message.”

“We’ll see if that comes out of the narrative on the pitch,” he said. “I think the DeSantis thing goes up and down.[ing,] let’s keep in mind that he deliberately did not enter the race. So, let’s measure what it looks like a month or two after entering the race.

He said “people have made assumptions about how narrow the field is,” noting that the first presidential primary debate is scheduled for August.

“That’s when it will start to get interesting for me,” he said.

DeSantis is expected to officially launch his presidential campaign next week.

Republican Senate Whip John Thune (RS.D.), who has criticized Trump from time to time, said he thinks the Republican primary race will evolve in the coming months.

When asked if there’s a hunger among Republicans to expand the effective race beyond Trump and DeSantis, Thune replied, “I think there will be organically just more people coming into the race. racing, yes.”

Some Republican senators have privately expressed regret that two promising candidates, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, chose not to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination next year .

Youngkin in particular is seen as the type of practical conservative with a positive message that some GOP lawmakers hope will emerge as the party’s standard bearer.

Major Republican donors are also holding back from supporting DeSantis, despite expectations that they would line up behind him early.

Hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin, who has donated $5 million to help DeSantis’ re-election campaign, told Politico in November he was prepared to back the Florida governor if he decided to run for office. presidency.

Six months later, however, the New York Times reported that Griffin was troubled by DeSantis’ statement downplaying the war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” that was not of vital US security interest as well as by the governor’s support for a six-week abortion ban.

The Times reported that Griffin is still evaluating the presidential primary race.

Another major Republican donor, Thomas Peterffy, the founder of a digital trading platform, told the Financial Times last month that he would delay funding for DeSantis’ expected presidential campaign.

Peterffy donated $1 million to Youngkin’s political action committee last month.

“I put myself on hold,” he told the publication. “Because of her stance on abortion and book banning…myself and a group of friends are keeping our powder dry.”

“DeSantis seems to have lost some momentum,” added Peterffy.

