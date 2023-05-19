Imran Khan alleges reign of terror as his supporters face trial in military courts | Imran Khan





Imran Khan has alleged that his party and its supporters are facing an unprecedented crackdown, as thousands have been arrested and hundreds are tried in military courts.

When violence erupted in Pakistan last week after the former prime minister was arrested on corruption charges, the government and military vowed to take tough action against anyone who took part in the attacks on dozens of government buildings and the homes and headquarters of military leaders. At least nine people have been killed in the violence and hundreds injured.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described those who perpetrated the violence as terrorists and the powerful military elite have said those responsible for the heinous crimes will be tried under military law. On Friday, Sharif said he had ordered law enforcement to make every effort to find those responsible.

But Khan alleged it was a thinly veiled excuse to launch a reign of terror on members of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who were gathered across the country. Under the guise of identifying the arsonists, fascist tactics were employed by these criminals in power to silence and oppress workers and PTI supporters, he said.

The government accused Khan of harboring 30 to 40 terrorists involved in the violence at his Lahore home. On Friday evening, a four-member Punjab Police delegation arrived at Khan’s home with a warrant and began carrying out a search in front of the media. PTI said the police received full cooperation and officers left empty-handed.

Khan alleged that the May 9 violence was perpetrated by people working for the state and military agencies in an effort to tarnish the PTI. Speaking briefly to reporters during a court appearance on Friday, he said: It looks like all civil liberties and basic rights are over. Only the courts now protect human rights.

On Friday, Khan was released on bail in several other cases filed against him, totaling more than 100, but alleged the state intended to re-arrest him as soon as it legally could.

Amir Mir, the information minister, said Khan was the main accused in the violence. He refuted Khan’s account that 7,000 people had been arrested in the operation and confirmed that 3,428 had been arrested so far.

Mir said: No innocent people have been arrested. Using videos and CCTV footage, as well as information collected from WhatsApp groups, the police had compiled a list of 25,000 people responsible and intended to arrest around 5,000 people directly involved in attacks on government and military property, he said.

There are 800 people we have arrested who will be tried in military courts and anti-terrorism courts, Mir said. Those who broke into buildings and attacked or set fire to sensitive places will be tried by military courts.

Senior PTI leaders also continued to be detained en masse, accused of involvement in orchestrating the violence. Among them was former PTI human rights minister Shireen Mazari, who was rearrested this week after the court in Islamabad shielded her from arrest.

Haider Ali Butt, a political activist and lawyer in Lahore, said that across the city there was a police crackdown on anyone associated with the Khans party.

The state apparatus does nothing but raid the homes of PTI workers and their supporters, Butt said. They even arrest workers who were not involved in the protests. People accused of involvement in arson, vandalism or attacks on government buildings are handed over to counter-terrorism police.

Among those arrested in Lahore was Ayaan Ali, 22, a Khan supporter accused of involvement in an arson attack on the house of a senior military official. My stepfather is still in shock that his son was arrested and taken away. He can’t believe it, said Babar Awan, his brother-in-law. He was at the police station all day yesterday, he couldn’t meet him. We are really worried about him.

Several lawyers and politicians have raised concerns about plans to have arrested civilians tried by military tribunals, which Amnesty has condemned as a violation of international law. Although a law was passed in 2015 allowing terrorists to be tried under the Army Act, such action against large-scale civilian protesters would be unprecedented in Pakistan.

It has social, political and legal problems and consequences, said Asad Jamal, a lawyer opposed to the edict, saying it risked violating the constitution.

Raza Rabbani, a senator from the Pakistan People’s Party, a coalition partner in the ruling government, also spoke out against the plans.

If civilians are tried by military tribunals, it would be a violation of civil liberties and a serious violation of the fundamental right to a fair and transparent trial, he said. Abusers must be tried within the criminal justice system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/19/pakistan-thousands-imran-khan-supporters-arrested-hundreds-face-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos