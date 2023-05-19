Prime Minister Modi imposes normal relations on Pakistan: free of terrorism and | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted Pakistan with the responsibility of creating an environment conducive to the absence of terrorism and hostilities for normal and good neighborly relations with India. In a interview with Nikkei Asia, Modi addressed India’s complex relationship with its closest neighbours, China and Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI) On the ongoing border standoff with China, Modi affirmed India’s strong commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity. He stressed that New Delhi upholds the principles of sovereignty, rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes. Border tensions between the two nations have strained bilateral relations, including following a violent clash in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the first deadly conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in decades. decades. Modi stressed the importance of peace and tranquility in the border regions as prerequisites for normal bilateral relations with China. He said the future development of India-China relations should be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests. Normalizing ties, he added, would bring benefits not only to the wider region, but also to the world as a whole. Turning his attention to Pakistan, India’s great rival since the 1947 partition, Modi expressed his desire for normal and good neighborly relations between the two countries. However, he stressed that it is Pakistan’s responsibility to create an enabling environment free from terrorism and hostilities. Modi gave Pakistan the responsibility to take the necessary steps in this regard. “It is their responsibility to create an enabling environment free from terrorism and hostilities. It is the responsibility of Pakistan to take the necessary steps in this regard,” Nikkei Asia quoted him as saying. Modi’s comments underscore India’s unwavering approach to its relations with its neighboring countries. As he prepares to attend the G7 summit in Japan, the Prime Minister’s words carry weight and reflect India’s position on maintaining peace, stability and constructive regional relations.

