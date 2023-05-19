Reviews | Journalists can’t read the minds of Donald Trump supporters





A recent survey of Americans’ opinions of the news media by Gallup and the Knight Foundation goes above and beyond others that have shown low levels of trust in the media, according to an Associated Press report on the findings. , to the surprising point where many believe there is an intent to deceive.

At least half of respondents disagreed with a statement that national news organizations do not intend to mislead; only a quarter agreed with this. There were similar numbers as to whether journalists act in the public interest under any circumstances, the public said.

This utter disregard for the media is not so surprising if you stop to consider that many Donald Trump-related news stories look like an uncorrected Superfund site.

My opinion on that front was only hardened by the near-uniform disregard reporters showed toward the public during CNN’s recent town hall with the former president. I’ve seen a lot of contempt for Trump supporters expressed over the past eight years, but never as focused as the wall-to-wall condemnation from the public that night.

Any objective observer could tell that many New Hampshire Republicans in the audience were sitting on their hands, but that truth hampered the quickly established narrative that the public reaction was, well, deplorable.

The New York Times reported that the regular audience interruptions on Mr. Trump’s behalf were like a laugh track on a sitcom.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution political columnist Patricia Murphy, reflecting widespread dismay in the legacy media, wrote that the crowd went wild after Trump blasted E. Jean Carroll, winner of a partial victory in court the day before, when a Manhattan jury rejected her rape. allegation but found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded him $5 million in damages.

Apparently, it horrifies the legacy media to meet with skepticism of any verdict against Trump or to show approval for his version of events. I was watching the town hall, and the public wasn’t unanimous in their support for Trump or gone crazy.

Most onlookers seemed to approve of Trump slamming Carroll. This likely reflected not only doubt about his story, fueled by the split verdict, but also, more importantly, deep skepticism among GOP voters about Trump’s seemingly endless legal pursuit by those who want to bring him down. This includes Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, the House of Representatives in two impeachments and now Special Counsel Jack Smith as well as New York County Attorney Alvin Bragg and ongoing Georgia grand jury proceedings.

The Republican public is skeptical of legal attacks on Trump because they have seen so much. Just because people applaud various Trump remarks doesn’t mean they’re certified haters of the #MeToo movement or conspiracy theorists about voting machines. I don’t know what the cheering folks in New Hampshire were thinking that night. Neither do the journalists, experts or analysts of the national media.

The AP reported that Tom Jones, a senior staff writer at the Poynter media research institute, favored the CNN town hall idea with Trump but was taken aback by the public conduct he expected. to be more neutral. Really? Why should a town hall for Republican voters in New Hampshire be neutral when Trump has a commanding lead in the GOP polls?

An insider report spoke of public scorn, noting that a video taken after the CNN town hall with Donald Trump shows the public cheering and thanking the former president after he spent more than an hour touting election lies and to shed light on the sexual abuse case he was convicted earlier this week.

I believe many of Trump’s characterizations of the 2020 election have been completely wrong; I said on election night, and ever since, that Joe Biden had won, and convincingly so. I told Trump in person. But I also think that when he says the election was rigged, many in the mainstream media hear that only the voting machines were fixed, or other nonsensical conspiracy theories, instead of the fully justified story from Hunter Biden’s laptop was removed to help Joe Biden or us deal with a series of improvised voting rules that we felt were deeply unfair.

Many changes to election law have been made during the pandemic, often without notice and without debate, some imposed by the courts or seemingly with an almost reckless disregard for traditional voting standards. Extended deadlines for voting, the expansion of mail-in voting and the dispersal of ballot boxes have clashed with long-established rules and have rattled many who follow the election closely. Many millions of Americans might reject the idea that voting machines were tampered with, but think many of the actions taken before the 2020 election were suspicious.

And their skepticism could grow. Consider recent revelations from the Republican-led House inquiries into the 2020 letter signed by 51 former intelligence officials strongly suggesting that the discovery of Hunter Bidens’ laptop was a Russian disinformation operation. Now, it appears the letter was coaxed by the Biden campaign and one of the instigators was Biden campaign adviser Antony Blinken, now secretary of state. Just in time, the letter was released ahead of the 2020 election, with massive media publicity.

We were now in the 2024 campaign, and the media’s inherited contempt for Trump and the tens of millions of Americans who support him still burns in the heat of a thousand suns. Journalists shouldn’t be surprised when they discover that the feeling is mutual. But they also shouldn’t assume, absent a thorough interview, that they know what any individual Republican voter, let alone an entire audience, is thinking or why that person might be cheering. The only safe assumption is that, for many of these voters, Trump simply has all the right enemies.

