Boris and Carrie Johnson are expecting a third child in a few weeks | Carrie Johnson

Carrie Johnson has announced that she and Boris Johnson are expecting their third child, with the expected delivery date just weeks away.

Johnson announced on Instagram that she was eight months pregnant, saying the baby would arrive in just a few weeks. The couple have two other children: Wilfred, born in April 2020, and Romy, born in December 2021.

The baby will be at least the eighth child the former Prime Minister has fathered, having had four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler, and another in 2009 with arts consultant Helen McIntyre, with whom he had an affair .

Carrie Johnson said in her Instagram post: I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the past 8 months, but we can’t wait to meet this little one. Wilf is thrilled to be a big brother again and talks about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming, she will soon!

The announcement comes weeks after the couple moved into a 4m house in Oxfordshire with nine bedrooms and a moat. Prior to this, they were thought to be living between a townhouse in London and a country estate in the Cotswolds, provided by Tory donor Lord Bamford and his wife, at a cost of £13,500 a month.

Carrie Johnson’s pregnancy has coincided with a busy time for her husband, who is still awaiting the outcome of a report into whether he misled the House of Commons over Partygate, but has also made the around the world giving speeches. This week he gave a speech at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul where he joked that there had been so many recent conservative party leaders that it was like we imported your squid games into our politics.

He has spoken in the past of his love of fatherhood, tell Sky News in 2021: It’s a lot of work, I’ll tell you, but I love it, I love it, and I want you to know that I change a lot of diapers.

The couple have also endured heartache before, with Carrie Johnson revealing in 2021 that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.