“Impasse” between Imran and the government of Punjab on the “modalities of the search operation”: Amir Mir – Pakistan

‘Impass’ between Imran and Punjab government over ‘search operation modalities’: Amir Mir

Says the government is not considering the option of using force

May 19, 2023 10:09 p.m.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Acting Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said on Friday there was a stalemate between the provincial government and former prime minister Imran Khan over talks over the terms of the operation. search aimed at finding “up to 40 terrorists hiding” allegedly inside the latter’s Zaman Park. residence.

Speaking to private television, he said the Punjab government team that visited Mr Khan’s residence showed him the list of “wanted terrorists” and the nature of their crimes, adding that the head of the PTI had agreed that the persons mentioned belonged to the PTI. “Mr Khan said he was in contact with them earlier but now they have gone into hiding,” he added.

“The former prime minister said he could neither produce them nor force them to surrender,” he added.

Also read: Undeterred Imran says efforts are underway to ‘crush’ the party

Regarding the conditions set by the PTI, he said that Mr. Khan had told the Punjab government that he had invited the media to search his residence on Thursday, adding that the Punjab administration team had found his “false” claims after contacting the media. “The reporters were forced to stay from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of his house to probably save Mr Khan from arrest,” he added.

Mr. Khan did not let any journalists into his residence, he claimed.

He said the former prime minister had argued he could not allow such a large contingent of police to carry out the operation. “We are trying to keep this process as peaceful as possible,” he added.

Some people who tried to flee from Zaman Park under guises were arrested a day ago, he claimed. “We detected them through geolocation and they gave us additional information during the investigation,” he added.

As to Mr. Khan’s involvement in ordering the attacks on military installations, he said that senior PTI leaders detained under 3 MPO named Mr. Khan for orchestrating these acts. “The targets were set days before Mr. Khan was arrested,” he added.

He said the government was not considering any option to use force to carry out a search operation, he said.

Punjab CM orders end of blockade at Zaman Park, but on one condition

Acting Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday ordered the Lahore district administration to end the blockade around the residence of PTI leader Imran Khan after removing encroachments inside Zaman Park .

Chairing a meeting to discuss the law and order situation, he said the administration should restore Zaman Park to its original form. “Citizens have already faced a lot of problems,” he added.

The Punjab government team which earlier visited Mr Khan’s residence to discuss the modalities of the search operation to capture ‘up to 40 terrorists hidden’ there, also told him presented the report.

Punjab Government Team visits Zaman Park

Commissioner Lahore, who led the team, said the team presented a draft of eight SOPs, including recording CCTV footage of the residence, geo-fencing and conducting the operation on the feminine complex by policewomen. “The government will hold a meeting to discuss the law and order situation later,” sources said.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023

Earlier reports said that the PTI legal team allowed the three-member ‘delegation’ led by Commissioner Lahore to enter Mr Khan’s residence. “Police have taken security control of Mr. Khan’s residence,” the information added.

PTI’s Twitter team posted a video showing the government team heading towards Mr Khan’s residence in the presence of the media team.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Punjab government said the team had gone to discuss the terms of reference (TOR), adding only that they would not conduct the search operation. “The delegation will discuss the terms of reference for conducting the search operation,” Amir Mir, Punjab Provisional News, said.

The media team that was invited to the residence was not allowed to enter, he claimed.

— Minister Information Punjab (@MinisterInfoPb) May 19, 2023

Hours earlier, Punjab police said they had obtained court warrants to search the Zaman Park residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A day after the acting provincial information minister claimed responsibility for eight ‘terrorist’ arrests on Thursday, the capital’s police chief said on Friday that six other suspects who were trying to flee the residence of PTI chairman Imran Khan, in Zaman Park, had been arrested.

Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said four of the suspected ‘terrorists’ were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two others were among those who ransacked the corps commander’s house in Lahore.

The latest arrests come a day after Punjab’s Information Minister Amir Mir claimed eight suspects were arrested as they escaped from the Zaman Park area of ​​Lahore. According to Mr. Mir, the detained terrorists were already identified and implicated in the attack on Jinnah House on May 9.

The government decides to send a “delegation” to Zaman Park

On Thursday, Minister Amir Mir had said the government would send a “delegation” to PTI leader Imran Khan’s residence after Friday prayers which would seek his permission and ask him to allow them to search his residence.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said the Lahore commissioner would lead the police delegation, adding that they would carry out the operation in the presence of cameras. “At least 400 police will accompany the commissioner because the number of terrorists is 40 and not four,” he added.

If Mr Khan did not allow it, he said, the government would deliberate on its next course of action. “Others are also hiding in the homes of Mr. Khan’s relatives,” he said.

He went on to say that eight “terrorists” who had tried to flee Mr Khan’s residence had been arrested, adding that authorities had pinpointed their location using geotagging.

— Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) May 18, 2023

As for Mr Khan’s arrest, he said the Punjab government had no intention of arresting him, adding that if the police did not come to Zaman Park, another force would.

Earlier, Civil Lines SP Hassan Bhatti said police arrested eight “suspects” who had taken refuge in Zaman Park. “They were trying to flee Mr. Khan’s residence,” he added.

Speaking to the media, he said there were still other people hiding around Mr Khan’s residence in Zaman Park. “The police will investigate them and share more details later,” he added.

Previous government position

Earlier, according to Amir Mir, the police were ready to use firearms in case of an attack. He told a news conference on Thursday that at least 3,400 suspects linked to the clashes had been arrested and more raids were planned. On Wednesday evening, Mr Mir said the government had no intention of arresting PTI leader Imran Khan before the 24-hour deadline expired.

He said the setting up of the Provincial Guardian will reveal his plans after the deadline expires. “The deadline will expire at 2 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday),” he added.

Earlier, the interim Punjab government gave the PTI 24 hours to hand over to police “30 to 40 terrorists” it said were hiding in Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The warning came from Acting Information Minister Aamir Mir who addressed a presser in the provincial capital. The minister said that the PTI had started behaving like a non-state actor because its leader had been targeting the military for over a year.

He claimed attacks on military installations and other locations were carried out during the violent May 9 protests as part of a plan, saying the government had adopted a ‘zero tolerance policy’ towards him .

Mr Mir told reporters that Acting Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had given the Punjab police “carte blanche” to deal with the “arsonists”.

The acting minister said that it had been decided that the perpetrators of attacks on military installations would be tried by military tribunals. He said no innocent person would be penalized as all cases were forwarded after confirmation. He said the “PTI disbelievers” crossed the red line on May 9. He said more than 3,400 attackers had been arrested and 254 cases recorded.

