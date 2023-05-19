Donald Trump Jr. publishes a men’s magazine for the ‘unawakened’ reader





Donald Trump Jr. announced to his Twitter followers on Thursday that he had released a series of men’s magazines.

“Yes, I publish a lifestyle magazine for unwoke men,” Trump said in the tweet.

The magazine, Field Ethos, has been in circulation since last year and has already published its fifth edition. Readers can purchase individual magazines for $20 or subscribe annually for $60 and receive four magazines. Its writers include journalist Andrew Court, professional quail hunter Joshua R. Quong, and adventure novelist Gayne C. Young, among others.

Topics include everything from hunting to motorcycles, road trips to vacations, and exotic meats to cocktails. Field Ethos solicits stories from its readers while cautioning that it “is not looking for how-to articles or stories about how your hunting dog was the best there was. Give us your story told with the same voice that you would use with your buddies around a campfire after a few beers,” according to its website.

“Most people see me as a businessman, a political figure and a family man. While I certainly love all of those things, I also felt the need to work on a passion project in the world of hunting, fishing and adventure. Myself along with several friends started Field Ethos Journal as a small business dedicated to telling the stories of time spent in the field,” reads the biography of Trump on the site.

“Our brand is focused on the things that really matter to us: the places we go, the people we meet, the cultures we experience, the adventures that await anyone willing to step into the unknown, and the global successes of conservation that preserve all of these things for future generations,” he adds.

“Print is back,” joked editor Aidan McLaughlin in response.

Trump signed a seven-figure, multi-year deal with Rumble earlier this year to launch an exclusive podcast, Triggered with Don Jr., which airs twice a week. The title is a callback to Trump’s 2019 book.

