A sinking capital and more: the week in the readings of reporters
This weekend, listen to a collection of New York Times articles, read aloud by the journalists who wrote them.
Written and narrated by Hannah Beech
Before ruling the world’s fourth most populous country, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo was engrossed in an even more difficult mission: to save Jakarta.
For two years, Mr. Joko served as governor of a capital that seemed on the verge of ruin. Since Indonesia’s independence in 1945, Jakarta has grown from less than a million people to around 30 million. He had grown up with skyscrapers built with fortunes made of wood, palm oil, natural gas, gold, copper, tin. But the capital lacked space. It has thickened with traffic and pollution. Above all, Jakarta was sinking, as thirsty residents drained its marshy aquifers and rising sea waters bathed its shores. Forty percent of the Indonesian capital is now below sea level.
So Mr. Joko rolled up his sleeves, put on his sneakers, and set about trying to fix the city. He raised dykes and improved public transport. Later, he talked about building a constellation of artificial islands to break up the waters hitting Jakarta. His entire career, first as a carpenter and furniture exporter, then as mayor of his hometown, Solo, was built on construction.
In Jakarta, however, his passion for building could only take him so far. All of Sisyphus’ dredging, the endless inches of concrete applied to the sea walls, the duct tape solutions could not lift Jakarta above the reach of the seas. And so Mr. Joko turned to another solution: if Jakarta cannot be saved, he will have to start over.
Denial. Anger. Negotiate. Depression. Standing comedy.
Are these the five new stages of grief? It may seem so to those who follow the comedy scene. The past year has brought us specials and one-man theatrical performances with jokes sandwiched between deeply felt thoughts about the death of a father, mother, girlfriend, boyfriend and a sister.
Dead baby jokes used to be a juvenile niche. Now, comedy about the death of a child has become its own heartbreaking genre. This month, comic Liz Glazer released her stand-up debut album, A Very Particular Experience, about her daughter’s stillbirth (a comedy show meets shiva) and Michael Cruz Kayne premiered his heartbreaking death solo. of his son, Sorry for your loss. Very early on, he warns us that we might cry. If you don’t, he adds with a pause, it’s rude.
There are so many comedians grieving these days that it begs the question: For an art form traditionally associated with punchlines about dating and food on airplanes, why is she still (and still) crying? in America ?
Woodward is a 153-year-old aerospace company that required its male employees to wear bow ties in the 1990s.
So Paul Benson, the company’s director of human resources, knew that creating a company-wide diversity, equity and inclusion program would require a sea change. Last summer, Mr. Benson began looking for a diversity consultant who was up to the task. He was hoping to find a relatable old frame that had seen the light.
Instead, a Google search led him to a black comedian and former media personality named Karith Foster. She is the general manager of Inversion solutionsa consultancy rethinking traditional diversity programming.
Ms Foster said companies must tackle racism, sexism, homophobia and anti-Semitism in the workplace. But she thinks an overemphasis on identity groups and a tendency to reduce people to victims or villains can rob agency and alienate everyone, including employees of color. She says her approach allows everyone to make mistakes, sometimes say the wrong thing, and be able to correct it.
Written by David A. Fahrenthold And Tiff Fehr | Told by David A. Fahrenthold
The phone is ringing. The caller knows your name and starts with a dad joke.
He asks for donations, for a group that helps the police called American Police Officers Alliance.
He’s not a policeman. It’s not even a human. This is a computer, making thousands of automated calls with the same popular voice.
And like the caller, Frank Wallace, the American Police Officers Alliance is not what it seems.
A group of conservative agents using sophisticated robocalls have raised millions of dollars from donors using pro-police, pro-veteran messages. But instead of using the money to promote issues and candidates, a New York Times analysis shows nearly all the money went to paying the companies that made the calls and the agents themselves, pointing to a loophole in the regulation of non-profit political organizations.
Written and narrated by Olivier Wang
When Joshua Knobe was younger, he knew an indie rock musician who sang sad and heartbreaking things that made people feel bad, he recently recalled. At one point he came across a YouTube video, to his music, which had a suicidal motive. That was the theme of her music, he said, adding, “So I had this sense of bewilderment, because I also felt like she had this tremendous value.
It’s the paradox of sad music: we don’t usually like being sad in real life, but we appreciate art that makes us feel that way. Countless scholars since Aristotle have attempted to account for it. Perhaps we experience a catharsis of negative emotions through music. Maybe there’s an evolutionary advantage there, or maybe they were socially conditioned to appreciate our own suffering. Perhaps our bodies produce hormones in response to the music’s fragmentary discomfort, creating a sense of consolation.
Dr. Knobe is now an philosopher and psychologist at Yale University and is married to the indie rock musician who sang those heartbreaking songs. In a new study, published in the Journal of Aesthetic Education, he and a few colleagues sought to tackle this paradox by asking what sad music is.
