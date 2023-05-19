A sinking capital and more: the week in the readings of reporters

Before ruling the world’s fourth most populous country, Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo was engrossed in an even more difficult mission: to save Jakarta.

For two years, Mr. Joko served as governor of a capital that seemed on the verge of ruin. Since Indonesia’s independence in 1945, Jakarta has grown from less than a million people to around 30 million. He had grown up with skyscrapers built with fortunes made of wood, palm oil, natural gas, gold, copper, tin. But the capital lacked space. It has thickened with traffic and pollution. Above all, Jakarta was sinking, as thirsty residents drained its marshy aquifers and rising sea waters bathed its shores. Forty percent of the Indonesian capital is now below sea level.

So Mr. Joko rolled up his sleeves, put on his sneakers, and set about trying to fix the city. He raised dykes and improved public transport. Later, he talked about building a constellation of artificial islands to break up the waters hitting Jakarta. His entire career, first as a carpenter and furniture exporter, then as mayor of his hometown, Solo, was built on construction.

In Jakarta, however, his passion for building could only take him so far. All of Sisyphus’ dredging, the endless inches of concrete applied to the sea walls, the duct tape solutions could not lift Jakarta above the reach of the seas. And so Mr. Joko turned to another solution: if Jakarta cannot be saved, he will have to start over.