Hurricane Trump is coming and Washington hasn’t bothered to prepare





In many ways, the book was the culmination of a conversation that plagued Washington during the Trump years, briefly turning members of Beltways’ Legal Ethics and Good Governance Committee into local celebrities: How to shore up a system that depends on the observance of rapidly unraveling American political standards? Goldsmith and Bauer, with long tenures in and around government, may have produced the most high-profile laundry list, but they weren’t the only ones planning a new era of political reform.

In fact, the premise of the book, and the larger conversation, was that it would be set in a future America, either 2021 or 2025, that had definitely moved on from the 45th president, a country in the mood for a 21st – update of the century of post-Watergate reforms that aimed to protect Nixon from the presidency.

This country, however, did not come into existence. And now, while polls suggest that after Trump could come between Trump, almost none of those reform ideas have come true either.

Which means that if Trump takes over the presidency, hell will return to an office that differs little, if at all, from the one he held during his chaotic tenure, in the words of Ian Bassin, whose association nonprofit Protect Democracy is one of the capitals. the most prominent institutional reform outfits.

While this grim reality is well known to people who followed the reform efforts in 2021 and 2022, it was lost on a larger population of Washington who spent those years focusing on the pandemic, inflation, January 6 surveys and other more pressing matters. A number of reform supporters told me this week that they began receiving alarmed phone calls from people whose interest in the state of the guardrails had suddenly rebounded after a Washington Post poll suggested that Trump could really win (and a Trump CNN town hall demonstrated that he was just more determined than ever to destroy political norms).

Almost all of the reforms we propose in this book ended up in a bill in Congress, Goldsmith said this week. Fundamentally, with few exceptions, neither Congress nor the executive branch has done anything concrete to address the many gaps in standards and legal constraints that Trump exposed during his first term. There was a lot of talk about how we should have reform. It just wasn’t a priority.

And there’s no reason to doubt that Trump will make the most of this limitlessness. If he runs and wins after his performance in office in his first term, and after what it is clear he is running on, which is a platform meant to include promises to break the norm, he can claim that the American people have approved, that his agenda is to rethink the executive branch, the nature of the presidency and the public service, the deep state, Goldsmith told me. And hell have a pretty good argument, frankly.

I think it’s a real fear that an irresponsible president who’s been reappointed will do worse, said Lisa Gilbert, a resource person on institutional reform at Public Citizen. I think the checks we’ve managed to apply for President Trump have not yet proven to be effective.

What happened?

Rather than a dramatic betrayal or shocking failure, it is actually a familiar Washington story of shifting priorities, wandering attention spans, legislative obstruction and relentless partisanship.

Among the constellation of activists, advocacy groups, and think tanks that make up the Beltways institutional reform world, the list of plausible answers ranges from reliable villains (the filibuster-ridden Senate that deepened some items that were passed by the House) to more timeless explanations such as politics (Biden needed to do popular things and get re-elected, not to use all the oxygen for internal baseball reforms), hypocrisy (the party is rarely enthusiastic about measures that would constrain executive power) and, most prominently, broad GOP opposition.

But the reality that Trump could return to office unchanged, despite their best efforts, has also led to doubts within the reform community.

Soren Dayton, the director of governance at the Niskanen Center think tank, wondered aloud this week if the decision to go full-throttle in investigating the Jan. 6 story made adoption more difficult. of a set of less dramatic rules imposing constraints on the future chief executives.

I think the mental space of the advocacy community, and the ability to work it out on a bipartisan basis, was likely taken away by the January 6 committee, Dayton told me. I don’t blame people for that. I’m not saying it was a bad priority. But I say there was probably a compromise.

Today, the compromise doesn’t look particularly good. We had information about what happened that day, and we had a gripping account that is quite damning, Dayton said. But that doesn’t seem to have deterred Trump’s own voters. And we don’t have most of the changed laws that would make the country more confident if he returns to the Oval Office.

In our conversation, Dayton acknowledged that this was a somewhat far-fetched counterfactual. It was impossible for Congress not to investigate an unprecedented attack. And, given the state of our politics, there was no way the inquiry wouldn’t metastasize into something that gave partisan valence to even the most bipartisan presidential reform proposals.

People who study good government for a living may be able to tell the difference between apolitical reforms like much of the Protect Our Democracy Act (which would have placed new limits on presidents regardless of party) and more divisive efforts like efforts to push back against GOP-led voting restrictions. But when they’re side by side in the news cycle, it’s hard for civilians or GOP politicians to be afraid of a main challenge to tell them apart.

Goldsmith says the measures that did so were relatively small bills that retained bipartisan support: last year’s Voter Count Reform Act (which would have cleared up much of the confusion around the ratification of the 2020 election results) and smaller measures to protect inspectors general and supposedly reforming the power of the stock market to prevent presidents from simply not spending the money that Congress appropriates. A few others, including tougher rules on presidential emergency declarations, remain possibilities.

The common denominator was that the political system did not interpret the measures as helping one party over another.

The Voter Count Reform Act was almost a miracle of bipartisanship amid incredible resentment on Capitol Hill, Goldsmith said. I can’t stress that enough. This required considerable effort. Hes not particularly optimistic about a repeat.

But I think the state of affairs also represents an indictment of Washington.

The book came out in September and everyone was extremely interested, Goldsmith told me. And then after January 6 and after Biden became president, people became less interested. This was the priority. It seemed less of a problem.

Bassin, a former Obama administration official who founded Protect Democracy in 2016, says the willingness to let reform slip down the priority list could also be tied to a particular pathology in the capital that makes it more difficult for people to talk about worst-case scenarios. .

The people who have risen to positions of power in Washington are precisely the people for whom, you know, everything has always kind of gone smoothly, he said this week. If we wanted to psychologically pop this, you could say that these people might be predisposed to believe this too will work. And that could be a fatal weakness in the system right now.

One reason for hope, he said, may lie in the comparison with post-Nixon reforms. In popular memory, a whole host of bills passed almost unanimously the minute Tricky Dick returned home to San Clemente, cleaning up American politics in a hurry. In reality, even with an overwhelming majority in the Democratic Congress and a GOP determined to distance itself from the disgraced ex-president, many efforts have taken years.

Of course, post-Watergate reformers were not faced with the countdown to an eventual return to power by an unrepentant Nixon.

Still, the prospect of a slightly longer track, says Public Citizens Gilbert, could bring the temperature down in a way that allows for progress. It all depends on 2024.

What we’ve focused on is that kind of legal accountability, which is very important, she said. It will therefore require renewed work on the part of the reform community. Everyone will dive back in and pay attention to get more stuff through.

An upcoming decision, alas, doesn’t seem particularly auspicious if you think the way forward involves lowering the partisan temperature: California Rep. Adam Schiff, author of the ill-fated Protect Our Democracy Act package, told me this week that the hell would reintroduce the measure. . While the bill is an executive-branch reform package that includes a slew of ideas championed by Republicans, the association with the Jan. 6 committee member and tireless Trump critic isn’t likely to bolster GOP support.

For the record, Schiff says he thinks a big, attention-grabbing reform bill is the best way forward. But he won’t mind if another member wants to break a low-key piece, say, the ban on presidential self-pardons and push it through separately.

