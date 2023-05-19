China. Comedian arrested for joking about Xi Jinping’s military slogan | Asia News

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video

A Chinese comedian accused of “harming society” after making a joke vaguely referring to a military slogan has reportedly been arrested.

At the Century Theater in Beijing last Saturday, Li Haoshi, better known as House, performed a skit about adopting two stray dogs after moving to Shanghai.

The fact that they were chasing a squirrel reminded him of eight words, “refined style work, capable of winning battles”, which is a military slogan of the Communist Party.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the phrase in 2013 to describe what he expects from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the party’s military wing.

On Wednesday evening, the Chaoyang branch of the Beijing policesaid in a statement shared on Weibothat they had opened an investigation into Li, 31.

His performance, the force said, “seriously insulted” the military and caused “bad social impact”.



Li Haoshi’s joke could earn him jail time under national censorship laws

Li was arrested yesterday morning, the BBC reported.

A Chinese woman who questioned Lis’ punishment in a Weibo post referring to soldiers with a dog emoji was also arrested on Tuesday, police in the northeastern city of Dalian said on Wednesday. country, in a Weibo statement.

She was only identified by her last name, Shi, 34.

She said in a since-deleted post on Tuesday, “Why should HOUSE be banned?” Aren’t all soldier brothers just dog brothers?

In 2021, China passed a law banning slander and insults against military personnel, adding to Xi’s already firm control over the country.

When Li’s concert went viral on Chinese social media — where the audience can be heard laughing in response to his joke — authorities ripped the comedian apart.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke the military slogan for the first time (Picture: AP)

On the day of the show, Beijing’s cultural market comprehensive law enforcement team said they received a complaint about the prank.

The APL’s Western Theater Command condemned the joke, calling it “provocative and insulting” in a comment under the two billion-view viral post.

“PLA soldiers have a very tolerant attitude towards various cultures, but we cannot bear this stupid joke, which is provocative and insulting,” he said.

While the Communist Party’s media mouthpiece, the Peoples Daily, said on Weibo on Monday that the comic “offended” the party with the “vulgar” gig.

On Tuesday, Li’s performance was the top trending topic on Weibo.

The Beijing branch of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Bureau said on Wednesday it would fine Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media, which represents Li, 13,350,000 yuan ($1,700,000).

Officials will also confiscate 1,350,000 yuan ($155,000) in “illegal earnings”, an apparent reference to Li’s live broadcasts last weekend, according to the Chinese tabloid. world times reported.

It is illegal to insult the military in China (Photo: Visual China Group/Getty Images)

He said the company violated the Business Performance Administration Regulations, which state that business performance should not harm social values.

“We will never allow any company or individual to use the Chinese capital as a stage to gratuitously slander the glorious image of the PLA,” the cultural office said.

Xiaoguo Culture, which works with local comedians and popular talk shows, is barred from holding future shows in Beijing.

The entertainment company said Li’s prank was due to “major management shortcomings” and suspended his contract with the comedian on Monday.

Li apologized for the joke on Weibo before his account was suspended, saying he takes “full responsibility”.

“I am deeply ashamed that I used a very inappropriate metaphor during my performance,” he wrote.

“I take full responsibility and will stop all broadcasts to reflect on my actions.”

Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]

For more stories like this, check out our news page.