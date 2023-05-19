What does Congress have? We have Narendra Modi and divine party workers: Chouhan





Seeking to emerge from the shadow of a resounding defeat in Karnataka, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party displayed a determined and confident mood on Monday. At the end of a one-day strategy meeting of an extended state working committee in Bhopal, party unity decided to engineer a historic and record majority victory in the state elections. State Assembly scheduled for November this year. Addressing the closing session, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: I can confidently say that Madhya Pradesh is Madhya Pradesh and we will create a new history beautifully, a new victory record here. What do they (Congress) have? We have (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji, we have party workers in the image of God. Whether cooked in the fire of experience or full of youthful enthusiasm, these workers work hard day and night and with the blessing of (former President) Kushabhau Thakre, we are lucky to have them in as an MP, Chouhan said. The CM also hinted at the path the BJP government might take in the state ahead of the elections, as it said those who even think of anti-national activities will not be spared. He said elements like the PFI and other anti-national forces started showing colors in the state, but the state government cracked down on them harshly. Chouhan called on MPs to prepare work plans for the coming months, similar to BJP MPs submitting work plans to the prime minister. Mega campaign from May 30 to June 30 At the end of the meeting, BJP Chairman Vishnu Dutt Sharma gave an overview of the procedure, saying that all the workers enthusiastically decided to opt for Abki baar 200 paar; Mr. Bantadhaar se aar paar (winning over 200 seats in Assembly polls and taking on Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh). He said every worker in the state’s 64,000 polling booths will expose Singh’s disastrous tenure before 2003 and the 15-month tenure of Kamal Nath, who worked as a commision-nath and turned the secretariat into a haven for taking commission and money minting. Sharma informed that a mega contact campaign will be conducted from May 30 to June 30 to mark the completion of nine years of BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi in the Center, in which workers will visit every village and house, transmitting the message of the golden period of Modis power in the center and Chouhan power in the state in the face of the bad situation under the power of Congress. In-depth discussions were held and a comprehensive strategy was worked out to ensure BJP victory in the state and center in the presence of senior leaders. We have decided that all party workers will work in unity, with a team spirit, and build a historic victory for the party in the 2003 polls, Sharma said. He informed that BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chug, who is in charge of the mega contact campaign after nine years of Modi government, gave details of the program. Other leaders who spoke at the occasion included Union Minister Narendra Tomar, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State General Secretary (Organization) Hitanand, BJP National SC Chairman Morcha Lal Singh Arya, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Former Minister Satyanarayan Jatia, Regional Minister Secretary General (Organization) Ajay Jamwal, State BJP official P. Murlidhar Rao and other senior leaders were present. The enlarged working committee has 1,168 members, including union ministers, members of the national office, deputies, all deputies, the presidents of the party’s national morchas, the presidents of state and the general secretaries of these fronts, the conveners, district leaders, district presidents, mayors. and elected representatives of local bodies, heads of assembly constituencies and other officers.

