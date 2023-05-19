



Don’t look now, but Donald Trumps Im a silly defense may go up in smoke, as the idea that Trump genuinely thought he could wave his hand and magically view declassified documents seems to be taking a major hit.

According to CNN, the National Archives plans to turn over 16 documents to the special counsel that show Trump knew the correct procedure to declassify those documents. In a letter obtained by CNN, Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall informs Trump that the 16 documents in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of whom are personally addressed to you, regarding whether, why and how you should declassify certain classified documents.

This development could be significant because, as CNN notes, it comes down to whether Trump had criminal intent, a constituent part of any case against him.

For years, Trump was aided by the feeling that he was too stupid, crazy, misguided, incompetent or chaotic to knowingly break the law.

A few years ago, author Bob Woodward claimed that Trump was too disorganized to conspire with Russia. Trump’s conservative skeptic, Jonah Goldberg, also noted that Trump was not competent enough to conclude collusion with Russia. Maybe they were right.

It’s harder to make the same argument with respect to Trump’s later actions, including his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and his unlawful taking and keeping of classified documents (both of which are currently the investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith, a prosecutor so serious he doesn’t smile in photos).

Trying to preemptively undermine George Costanza’s defense of Trump is no lie if you believe it, the January 6 Committee went to great lengths to establish that Trump was fully aware that he had in fact lost the 2020 elections.

Trump aides even testified that Trump said things like, Can you believe I lost to this fucking guy? meaning Joe Biden.

In the news I always think is underrated, so-Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) dropped this bombshell: Knowing he was leaving office, [Trump] acted immediately and signed [an] order of November 11, which would have required the immediate withdrawal of troops from Somalia and Afghanistan, all to be completed before Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Any sane person can weigh the evidence and determine that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election; the alternative is implausible (that he was simply trying to stop Biden from stealing the election from him).

Likewise, even before news broke that the National Archives was turning over those 16 documents, Trump was already playing a weak game regarding classified documents.

According to NBC News, Trump’s lawyers told Congress last month that classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago compound arrived there by accident.

Yet at CNN’s town hall last week, Trump proudly said no, it was no accident. In fact, he ordered code red.

I took what I took and it’s declassified, I had every right to do that, Trump insisted. I didn’t make a secret of it. You know, the boxes were parked outside the White House. People were taking pictures

So far, Trump has benefited from the soft bigotry of low expectations, where people think he’s too irrational or incompetent to have any real criminal intent. Just as it’s hard to be mad at a child for acting like a child, Trump gets away with behavior that other people would be pilloried for.

Once he became president, things got worse, as he adopted Richard Nixons. When the president does that, it means it’s not an illegal philosophy.

This, coupled with his incredible ability to talk like a gangster and speak in code, I just want to find 11,780 votes, allowed some plausible deniability to linger.

But can he get away with this behavior indefinitely?

Trump has already been indicted for an alleged scheme to pay silent money to a porn star, and he was found guilty of sexual assault and defamation. And at least three remaining potential future indictments pose a more serious threat to Trump.

Unlike the political adversaries he crushes, the prosecutors have subpoena power (this is how they obtained the 16 presidential files).

And as we saw in the $5 million civil case that Trump just lost, unlike the fake-till-you-do-it world that Trump is used to, in court people are in held accountable; Court cases have verdicts.

None of this means that Trump will no longer skate. But the idea that he could escape prosecution by citing ignorance or incompetence seems increasingly unlikely.

To paraphrase Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), it’s time to dispel once and for all that fictional notion that Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knows exactly what he’s doing.

And he will continue to do so, as long as he thinks he can get away with it.

