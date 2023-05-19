As Trump’s legal troubles mount, Republicans brace themselves with a new talking point: Jury verdicts don’t matter





When E. Jean Carroll won his libel and sexual abuse lawsuit against Donald Trump earlier this month, Republicans knew exactly who they wanted to blame. No, not Trump’s defense attorney, who called no witnesses and presented no evidence in his client’s defense. No, not Trump, who continues to undermine his feeble crime denials by bragging about how guys like him “historically” and “fortunately” get away with sexual assault. No, they blamed the jury.

“This jury is a joke,” breathed Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., or as Trump called him in the 2016 primary, “Little Marco.” Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., echoed the same claim, complaining about “a New York jury,” as if it were absurd to try a case in the same jurisdiction where the crime actually happened. . Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also took a swipe at the “New York jury.”

As Carroll’s attorney repeatedly pointed out, of the 9 jurors, 6 were male and only 2 even lived in the city, 7 of whom were from more conservative suburbs. Moreover, it is notoriously difficult for victims of sexual abuse to obtain fair hearings in court, not for perpetrators. As all those lying Republicans no doubt know, Trump lost the case for the simple reason that he is extremely guilty and could barely bother to pretend otherwise.

These blows to the unanimous jury should not be ignored as yet another example of Republicans saying stupid things to get them through the next 5 minutes of the current Trump scandal. This is probably not the end of juries looking into Trump’s crimes. He has already been charged with nearly 3 dozen counts of financial crimes in Manhattan, making him the first former president to be arrested. He is likely to be charged with election crimes in Georgia over the summer. Additionally, Jack Smith, the special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading intriguing grand jury investigations into Trump’s theft of classified documents and, of course, his attempted coup after losing the US election. 2020.

In the face of that, there’s good reason to believe that the GOP’s comments following Carroll’s victory were a test for their next big talking point: that juries have no credibility. After years of attacking voters and electoral systems as illegitimate for rejecting Trump, denying the legitimacy of the jury system is just the next logical step for Republicans.

The “juries don’t matter” argument gained momentum this week with the ridiculous “report” released by John Durham, a special prosecutor appointed by the Trump administration. Durham has spent years and millions of taxpayer dollars trying and failing to cobble together something in the form of evidence to substantiate Trump’s bogus claims that an FBI investigation into his campaign’s ties to the Russian government was a “witch hunt”. Durham’s new report was also, to quote former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, “a big fat nothing.” Even the New York Times, always keen to keep Republican efforts from generating scandals so that they appear “balanced”, headlined “After years of political hype, Durham investigation failed”.

As Heather “Digby” Parton points out, “Unlike Durham, the special counsel investigation that grew out of the initial FBI investigations successfully convicted a whole bunch of people for the crimes they uncovered.” Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, has made time for his role. Ten other men who worked with or for the campaign were also convicted. A Senate investigation into the alleged Trump-Russia conspiracy has uncovered even more evidence. As Digby wrote at the time, “The Trump campaign was crawling with Russians, far more than is generally thought, and the evidence strongly indicates that any intelligence or law enforcement officer who did not not consider this bizarre circumstance would have failed in its duty.”

However, Durham’s efforts to uncover a “deep state” conspiracy against Trump have not simply failed to find evidence. In his zeal, he managed to get his allegations through juries twice. Both times, unanimous 12-person juries vehemently rejected Durham’s claims. It’s worth remembering that federal prosecutors have a conviction rate of around 97%, casting Durham’s failures in an even more comedic light.

But despite his colleagues having no problem getting their cases through a jury system, Durham decided the problem wasn’t his own failure to try to turn a Trump-tweeted conspiracy theory into something. of real. No, he blames the two juries for not playing the game.

“Juries can bring strong opinions to the courtroom in criminal trials involving political subjects,” Durham writes, “separate and independent of the strength of the actual evidence and despite a court’s best efforts to constitute a fair and impartial jury”.

Durham’s pseudo-reasonable language should not fool anyone. Yes, it’s true that politics can prejudice a jury. But it’s a huge stretch in both cases. The defendants are not famous politicians, nor did their cases touch on the main hot topics of the culture war. It was just accusations of “lying to the FBI”, and Durham failed to prove it. The only person doing politics here was him.

In other parts of the report, as detailed by Aaron Blake of The Washington Post, Durham flatly rejects the jury verdicts. He targeted the defendants for sharing information about Trump with private investigators, accusing them of lying about it when questioned by the FBI. Even though both men were acquitted, Durham continues to write about them as if they were guilty and it was the 24 members of the jury, not himself, who screwed up. Several legal experts told Blake it was unethical and could violate American Bar Association ethical standards. Stanford University law professor Robert Gordon simply said Durham was “moaning”.

Complaint is the lingua franca of Trumpists faced with facts that run counter to their conspiratorial narratives, of course. This flavor of whining, however, is doubly sinister, as he’s a member of the DOJ who takes advantage of his status to discredit the jury system, simply because those two juries wouldn’t be snooked by him. Worse, in doing so, he is helping to fuel what is most likely a growing MAGA attack on the fundamental concept of due process.

The anti-jury discontent of the MAGA right has only just begun, and the impacts are already alarming. The jurors in the Carroll case were kept under the rules of anonymity typically reserved for Mafia trials, to protect them from MAGA violence. Personalized attacks on grand jurors have kept Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filing motions to stop Trump from directing violence in their direction. In Georgia, law enforcement prepares months in advance to protect grand jurors from MAGA violence. One of the jurors in the Proud Boys sedition trial was so afraid of being followed by MAGA henchmen that the judge held several hearings on it, forcing other jurors to take pictures of strange people that they saw in hopes of determining whether his concerns were justified.

Trump is blithely ruining the lives of real people in his efforts to discredit democratic institutions that hinder his criminal impulses. One of the most compelling witnesses to testify before the House committee on Jan. 6 was Shaye Moss, an election worker who, along with her mother Ruby Freeman, became the center of Trump-led conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Moss was photographed taking a mint from her mother, which was used as an excuse by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and other MAGA freaks to spread savage lies that the two women were switching votes. Moss has since been kicked out of her home and suffered both mental and physical health effects from the torrent of threats.

No system is perfect and juries are certainly made up of fallible human beings. But the reason Republicans are already sowing seeds of anti-jury sentiment isn’t because they believe juries will be wrong, they’re afraid juries will be wrong. Carroll’s case is just the latest in a long line of successful juries, including those in Durham’s BS cases. Juries also convicted the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers for their role in the January 6 insurrection. Juries have ruled against Alex Jones in defamation cases filed by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims. Sheer fear of a jury prompted Fox News to settle a libel case with Dominion Voting Systems. MAGA’s lies tend to falter when placed in a regulated legal situation, before a jury of ordinary Americans. That’s what Republicans are afraid of, and why they’re already training their supporters to repeat the “juries are worthless” talking points.

