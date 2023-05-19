Chinas Xi outlines development plans for Central Asia | News





Xi Jinping meets leaders of five Central Asian countries at summit in China, calls for trade and energy development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has unveiled an ambitious plan for the development of Central Asia that includes building infrastructure to boost trade and assume a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence. China stands ready to coordinate development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and promote modernization for all, Xi said in remarks at China-Asia summit power plant in Xian, northwest China, on Friday. The summit has given new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six counties and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability, Xi said later at a press conference with his counterparts from China. Central Asia. We will jointly promote a new paradigm of deeply complementary and high-level win-win cooperation. Xian reporter, Al Jazeeras Jessica Washington said Xi told Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that China and Kazakhstan have a lasting friendship. It was a message he reiterated to other Central Asian leaders, a message of friendship and cooperation from China as a reliable partner for the region, Washington said. Xi told other leaders that their development paths would be independently chosen and respected, and their sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity would be safeguarded. Parallel vertices With its engagement, China has placed itself at the forefront of the race for political influence and energy assets in the resource-rich region, with Russia distracted by its war in Ukraine and the withdrawal of US forces. of Afghanistan, reducing the American presence in the region. The five former Soviet republics, with a network of trade corridors, provide China with alternative routes to transport fuel, food and other goods in the event of disruptions elsewhere. The pledges of support and cooperation at the two-day summit come as leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) meet in Japan from Friday. Al Jazeeras Washington said some Chinese state media editorials claim the United States promotes coercive diplomacy that actually works against developing countries. Other editorials have accused the G7 of being closed and narrow-minded and very cliquey in terms of how it engages in diplomacy, she said. Increase in trade and investment Xi also said China will improve bilateral investment agreements and increase cross-border cargo volume with the region. It will encourage Chinese-funded enterprises in Central Asia to create more jobs, build warehouses and launch a special railway service to promote tourism, he added. To strengthen our cooperation and the development of Central Asia, China will provide Central Asian countries with a total of 26 billion yuan (3.8 billion U.S. dollars) in financial support and subsidies, Xi said. Bilateral trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion, as China seeks to deepen ties in its quest for a greater food and energy security. Xi said the construction of Line D of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline should be accelerated. He also called on China and Central Asia to increase oil and gas trade, expand energy cooperation across industrial chains, and strengthen cooperation on new energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy. . In the longer term, China supports the construction of an international transport corridor across the Caspian Sea and will strengthen the construction of transport hubs of China-Europe freight rail services, Xi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/19/chinas-xi-presents-development-plans-for-central-asia

