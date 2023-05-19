Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian President Zelensky may hold bilateral meeting in Japan: report





Prime Minister Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may hold a meeting in Japan. (To file) New Delhi: Senior Indian and Ukrainian diplomats are exploring the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, sources familiar with the matter said today. If the meeting takes place, it will be the first between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Prime Minister Modi left for the Japanese city this morning to attend three sessions of the G7 summit as part of his three-country tour which will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia. In addition to attending the summit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to Press Trust of India, the people quoted above said there was a possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy on Saturday, but there is no finality to that yet. subject. “Both parties are engaged in discussions to finalize the proposal,” one of the people said, according to news agency PTI. The Ukrainian president attends the summit following an invitation from Japan, the current president of the powerful grouping. Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited India last month, on the first high-level trip to India from Ukraine after the conflict in the Eastern European country broke out. East. During her visit, Ms. Dzhaparova delivered a letter to Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi. The letter was written to Prime Minister Modi by President Zelenskyy. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi has spoken on several occasions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as with President Zelensky. In a telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy on October 4 last year, Prime Minister Modi said there could be “no military solution” and that India was ready to help in any effort to peace. India maintains that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

