UK: Boris Johnson is expecting third child with Carrie Johnson

Carrie Johnson, the wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced on Friday that she was weeks away from having their third baby. New to the team arriving in just a few weeks, Carrie posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her and the couples two other children, Wilfred and Romy. This will be the couple’s third baby and the former prime minister’s eighth known child. I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months, but we can’t wait to meet this little one, she wrote. Wilf is v [very] excited to be a big brother again and talked about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has any idea what’s coming, she will soon! Carrie Johnson previously announced that she had a miscarriage before the birth of Romy, whom she called our rainbow baby. Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can never seem like all is well, Johnson wrote in 2021. I have found real comfort in hearing from people who had also suffered a loss, so hopefully in a tiny way sharing this might help others as well. After dodging the question for a long time, Boris Johnson finally admitted before the birth of his second child with Carrie in 2021 that he had six children. At that time, the number referred to his first child with Carrie, four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a daughter from an extramarital affair. The couple’s son, Wilfred, was born in April 2020, shortly after Mr Johnson was hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms so severe he was admitted to an intensive care unit. Their daughter Romy was born in 2021, the same year they tied the knot in a secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral in London. Johnson resigned as prime minister a year later after a historic party uprising over a series of ethics scandals forced him to resign. Johnson had been engulfed in a series of scandals that forced even his staunchest supporters to abandon him at the time, including accusations of misusing donor money to pay for renovations to his Downing home Street and to direct MPs to vote in such a way that would protect a colleague who violated lobbying rules.

