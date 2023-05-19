Trump Ally could face a perjury charge if he doesn’t cooperate with DA





One of Donald J. Trump’s longtime lieutenants, Allen H. Weisselberg, was recently released from the infamous Rikers Island prison complex after pleading guilty to a tax evasion scheme. Yet Mr. Weisselberg’s legal troubles are far from over.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is now considering a new round of criminal charges against Mr. Weisselberg, 75, and this time he could be charged with perjury, according to people familiar with the case.

The threat of new charges represents the latest effort in a two-year campaign to persuade Mr. Weisselberg to testify against Mr. Trump. And it comes at a crucial time, just weeks after District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg unsealed an indictment against the former president.

Mr. Weisselberg has so far refused to take action against his former boss, but prosecutors have recently stepped up the pressure, warning his lawyers that they could bring perjury charges if their client refuses to testify against Mr. Trump, have said two of the people.

The potential perjury charges stem from statements Mr. Weisselberg gave under oath during a 2020 interview with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was conducting its own separate civil investigation into Mr. Trump and his company. family. It’s unclear which part of his testimony raised red flags for prosecutors and Ms. James, or how Mr. Bragg could prove Mr. Weisselberg intentionally made a false statement.

As the trusted financial guardian of Mr. Trump’s family for nearly half a century, Mr. Weisselberg was aware of behind-the-scenes machinations that could make him a valuable witness on multiple fronts.

He could help Mr. Bragg in the case uncovered against Mr. Trump last month, which stems from a silent payment of $130,000 to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign, as well as a separate investigation for whether Mr. Trump fraudulently inflated his. annual financial statements. Ms. James’ office is participating in this ongoing investigation.

If Mr. Weisselberg refuses to cooperate, he could face a series of new charges. In addition to pursuing the perjury case, prosecutors told his attorneys they were considering unrelated insurance fraud charges against him.

They also seem to be debating whether to accuse Mr. Weisselberg of inflating the numbers in Mr. Trump’s financial statements. Prosecutors recently sought to interview one of Mr. Weisselbergs’ former colleagues from the Trump Organization, who may be able to shed some light on his involvement in crafting the annual filings, the people said.

There is no indication that Mr. Weisselberg, who recently retired from the Trump Organization with a large payout, is close to breaking up, or that charges are imminent. But prosecutors’ latest pressure campaign may raise questions about the fairness of threatening an elderly man who has just been released from prison.

The guy has already been prosecuted and served his sentence, and he’s 75, said Daniel J. Horwitz, a criminal defense attorney who served in the district attorney’s office for nearly a decade. Most defense attorneys will scratch their heads and say, Is that fair?

But Stephen Gillers, professor of legal ethics at New York University School of Law, said: “There would be nothing improper in charging Mr. Weisselberg a second time with different crimes.

Mr. Weisselberg’s attorney, Seth L. Rosenberg, declined to comment, as did a spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg and an attorney for Mr. Trump.

Mr. Bragg is not the only prosecutor scrutinizing Mr. Trump. The former president could also face criminal charges in Georgia, where a local prosecutor is examining his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, and in Washington, where federal prosecutors are investigating his handling of classified documents, among other things.

The possibility of new criminal charges against Mr. Bragg marks a return to an earlier focus of the criminal investigation into the former president.

When Mr. Bragg took office in January 2022, prosecutors in his office were already presenting evidence to a grand jury regarding Mr. Trump’s financial statements. His predecessor, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., who did not seek re-election, had authorized prosecutors to pursue the case.

But Mr. Bragg quickly became skeptical, fearing there was not enough evidence to demonstrate Mr. Trump’s intent to tamper with the statements, a key piece of proving the case. Mr. Bragg also lacked confidence in relying on the testimony of Michael D. Cohen, a former fixer for Mr. Trump who was directly involved in the secret money deal but played a lesser role in Trump’s financial statements. Mr Trump.

Enter Mr. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of Trump Organizations, a role that provided him with a front-row seat to the creation of financial statements.

The district attorneys’ first pressure campaign against Mr. Weisselberg culminated in the summer of 2021, when Mr. Vance, unable to get Mr. Weisselberg’s help, brought criminal charges against him and the Trump Organization. in the tax evasion case. Although he declined to implicate Mr. Trump personally, Mr. Weisselberg eventually pleaded guilty and testified against the Trump Organization at his trial last year.

The company, which continues to pay its lawyers, was sentenced. And Mr. Weisselberg, as part of a plea deal, served 100 days in Rikers Island jail.

Now Mr. Weisselberg’s release from prison, rather than representing a reprieve, should put him back in the jaws of the same predicament: He can turn on Mr. Trump, or potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Although perjury is a low-level crime, Mr. Weisselberg could still face a significant prison sentence. The judge who oversaw the Trump-related cases, Juan Merchan, sentenced Mr Weisselberg to 100 days at Rikers Island in the tax evasion case and warned him that he generally imposes harsher sentences in cases in white collar.

Even if Mr. Weisselberg were to turn against Mr. Trump, the former president’s lawyers have potential defenses in a case built around the financial statements. Those annual filings, which assigned values ​​to Mr. Trump’s hotels, golf clubs and other assets, contained disclaimers stating that the values ​​were unaudited estimates. And in general, assigning values ​​to real estate is a subjective process, not an exact science.

Still, Mr. Vance felt the financial statement case was strong even without Mr. Weisselberg’s cooperation, leading him to allow a grand jury presentation before stepping down in late 2021. The two lead prosecutors responsible for the case, Mark Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne, continued this presentation early in Mr. Braggs’ tenure.

When Mr Bragg interrupted the presentation in February last year, it prompted Mr Pomerantz and Mr Dunne to resign and sparked a media and political uproar that engulfed Mr Braggs early in the term.

But the investigation continued.

As a group of prosecutors pushed forward the case involving a silent payment to a porn star for which Mr. Trump was recently indicted, a separate group continued to investigate Mr. Trump’s financial statements.

As the case of silence progresses with Mr. Cohen as the prosecution’s star witness, Mr. Bragg has been reluctant to indict Mr. Trump over his financial statements without Mr. Weisselberg on board.

And so, while Mr. Weisselberg was behind bars, prosecutors for Mr. Braggs told his attorney that he could face charges in the unrelated insurance fraud investigation, the report reported. Times at the beginning of this year. This investigation focused on whether Mr. Weisselberg lied to an insurance company by claiming that the value of Trump Organizations real estate had been appraised by an independent appraiser, when in fact it did not. had not been.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have broadened their scope to include the potential perjury charge, which would center on Mr. Weisselberg’s 2020 interview with Ms. James’ investigators, those familiar with said of the case. Last year, Ms. James sued Mr. Trump and Mr. Weisselberg for overestimating the net worth of former presidents by billions of dollars. (His investigators questioned Mr. Weisselberg again this month, as Ms. James’ lawsuit against him and Mr. Trump continues.)

In 2020, Ms. James’ investigators questioned Mr. Weisselberg about some material errors in Mr. Trump’s financial statements. At one point during the interview, court records show Mr. Weisselberg admitted that the Trump Organization had overvalued Mr. Trump’s penthouse apartment in Trump Tower by plus or minus $200 million.

