Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan for G7 summit: what’s on the agenda?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the Japanese city of Hiroshima for the Group of Seven (G7) summit, which will be held from May 19-21. The impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on food security and nuclear non-proliferation issues are expected to dominate the agenda.
In the next six days from today, Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit three countries Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He will also participate in three multilateral summits, including the G7 and the Quad.
In the departure statement ahead of his tour, Prime Minister Modi said his presence at the G7 summit in Japan was particularly significant as India currently holds the G20 presidency. He also said he looked forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges facing the world and the need to address these challenges as a unit.
Meanwhile, more than 40 engagements have been scheduled for the three-country tour, officials said. The prime minister will interact with more than two dozen world leaders at summits as well as bilateral meetings, they added.
Go to Japan, where I will join the @G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on various global topics. https://t.co/TYYOLeHAFH
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023
Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Hiroshima after India conducted nuclear tests in 1974. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.
What’s on the program?
According to reports, the overall G7 summit agenda will revolve around nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food security and health .
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to speak about challenges facing the world including food, fertilizer and energy security.
“There are several deliverables that we are waiting to come out of it and I think all of that will be presented when the four leaders meet in Hiroshima,” Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told a press briefing.
India’s participation in the summit would be structured around two formal sessions, the first on May 20 and the second on May 21, the foreign minister informed. The first session will focus on food, health, development and gender equality, and the second on climate. , energy and environment. A third session is planned around the theme “a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”.
Foreign Minister Kwatra said India’s regular participation in G7 summits clearly indicates a growing recognition that it should be part of any serious effort to address global challenges, including those of peace , security and development. current presidency of the G20 and our particular efforts to prioritize the interests and concerns of our fellow Southerners,” he added.
The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with several leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. However, the details of the meetings are being worked out.
As he left for Japan, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet: “…Looking forward to a healthy exchange of views on various global topics.”
Second and third stages of the journey
Prime Minister Modi to travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea from Japan the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific island nation. He is due to host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 together with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.
“I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have accepted the invitation to participate in this important summit. FIPIC was launched during my visit to Fiji in 2014, and I look forward to engaging with leaders of PICs on issues that bring us together, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and wellbeing, infrastructure and economic development,” Prime Minister Modi said. .
PM Modi will visit Australia on the third and final leg of the trip. He is expected to meet with his counterpart Anthony Albanese and address a diaspora event on May 23. “I will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event,” he said.
The foreign minister also indicated that Prime Minister Modi may raise incidents of attacks on Indians in Australia during his talks with his Australian counterpart.
(With PTI inputs)
