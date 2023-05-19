Imran Khan Arrest Live Updates | Will never leave Pakistan, says ex-PM





May 19, 2023, 10:58 PM (REAL)

The Lahore district administration has started clearing encroachments outside the Imran Khans Zaman Park residence, Dawn newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Guardian CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered police to recall deployments outside Zaman Park on the condition that encroachments inside Zaman Park are removed.

May 19, 2023, 10:45 p.m. (REAL)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan dismissed reports of any dialogue.

Not everyone who wants the PTI banned wants a dialogue to take place, he said.

I am a politician and I am ready for dialogue, but the dialogue does not take place because they want to ban the party.

May 19, 2023, 10:44 PM (REAL)

Speaking about the meeting with provincial administration officials today (Friday), Imran Khan said authorities gave him the names of eight ‘wanted’ people involved in the May 9 protests and asked him to to put back. Khan said the crackdown is an attempt to crush the party as members are arrested left, right and

May 19, 2023, 10:44 PM (REAL)

Imran Khan said he would only authorize a search operation at his residence if the provincial government could appoint a person with a person chosen by the PTI, accompanied by a female officer. This approach had already been suggested by the Lahore High Court. We will only allow this because we don’t trust them, he said.

May 19, 2023, 10:03 PM (REAL)

“Why were there no elections on May 14 when the Supreme Court had issued orders?” asked PTI President Imran Khan. Speaking to the media outside his Zaman Park residence this evening, Khan said the ruling party was afraid of the PTI and its coming to power if an election was held and therefore would not let the polls run in october.

May 19, 2023, 10:02 PM (REAL)

PTI leader Imran Khan, in a live video on Twitter, said he sympathized with those who deserted the party out of fear, as if they were being pressured at gunpoint.

May 19, 2023, 10:02 PM (REAL)

According to Dawn, a stalemate has arisen between the Punjab provincial government and PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the search of her house in Zaman Park and no agreement has been reached, the Acting Information Minister of the Punjab said. Punjab, Amir Mir.

He also said the meeting lasted for an hour and a half during which Khan received the evidence and the names of those involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s House and Askari Tower.

May 19, 2023, 10:00 PM (REAL)

The Punjab government delegation left Imran Khan’s Zaman Pak residence in Lahore today. The four-member Punjab government delegation arrived earlier to finalize the SOPs for the house search, Punjab Acting Information Minister Amir Mir has confirmed.

May 19, 2023, 10:00 PM (REAL)

Lahore police arrived at former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan’s Zaman Park home in Lahore on Friday, according to Dawn. The team consists of Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Sohaib Operations who will meet and hold talks with the Head of PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/imran-khan-arrest-live-updates-will-never-leave-pakistan-says-ex-prime-minister-594231 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos