Chinese President Xi unveils grand development plan for Central Asia

XIAN, China — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday unveiled a grand plan for the development of Central Asia, ranging from building infrastructure to boosting trade, assuming a new leadership role in a region that has traditionally been a Russian sphere of influence.

China stands ready to coordinate development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and promote modernization for all, Xi said in speech at China summit -Central Asia in northwest China.

“This summit has given new impetus to the development and revitalization of the six countries, and injected strong positive energy into regional peace and stability,” Xi said later at a press conference with his counterparts. ‘Central Asia.

“We will jointly promote a new paradigm of deeply complementary and high-level win-win cooperation.”

With its engagement, China has placed itself at the forefront of the race for political influence and energy assets in the resource-rich region, with Russia distracted by its war in Ukraine and the withdrawal of US forces. of Afghanistan reducing the American presence in the region. .

The five former Soviet republics, with a network of trade corridors, provide China with alternative routes to transport fuel, food and other goods in the event of disruptions elsewhere.

Pledges of support and cooperation at the two-day summit will contrast with a “negative” image of China invoked at a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Japan from Friday.

China’s support for Central Asia also appears to be a counterbalance to US accusations of its coercive diplomacy.

Xi said China and Central Asian countries should deepen trust and offer “clear and strong support” on core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development.

He did not mention Ukraine which, like the countries of Central Asia, was part of the Soviet Union.

“China stands ready to help Central Asian countries improve their law enforcement, security and defense capacity building,” he said.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT

China will also improve bilateral investment agreements and increase cross-border cargo volume with the region, Xi said.

It will encourage Chinese-funded enterprises in Central Asia to create more jobs, build warehouses and launch a special railway service to promote tourism, he added.

“To strengthen our cooperation and the development of Central Asia, China will provide Central Asian countries with a total of 26 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) in financial support and subsidies,” Xi said.

Bilateral trade between China and Central Asia hit a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading with $31 billion, as China seeks to deepen ties in its quest for a greater food and energy security.

Xi said the construction of Line D of the China-Central Asia Gas Pipeline should be accelerated.

He also called on China and Central Asia to increase oil and gas trade, expand energy cooperation across industrial chains, and strengthen cooperation on new energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy. .

In the longer term, China supports the construction of an international transport corridor across the Caspian Sea and will strengthen the construction of transport hubs of China-Europe freight rail services, Xi said.

